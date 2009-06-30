THE LOOK: Polished Volume

For Michelle Obama's boosted bob, stylist Johnny Wright recommends blow-drying hair in two- to three-inch sections beginning at the nape of the neck, working towards the front of the face. At the crown, pull strands up and forward, applying heat from the underside to create extra volume. "A plastic-bristle paddle brush will keep hair from getting tangled and breaking off," Wright says.

TRY: Denman D4 9 Row Classic Styling Brush, $14.