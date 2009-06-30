Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Get a Star-Worthy Blowout
1. Best For Fine Hair
THE LOOK: Sleek with Texture
To recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's super-straight style, David Dieguez of New York City's Blow Dry Bar suggests applying a straightening serum to damp hair before drying it with a round, boar-bristle brush. Next, smooth strands from roots to ends using a ceramic flat-iron. Finish by spritzing two squirts of sea-salt spray onto fingertips and scrunching ends with hands for piece-y texture.
TRY: Sedu Beach Beauty Sea Salt Spray, $9.
2. Best For Thick Hair
THE LOOK: Polished Volume
For Michelle Obama's boosted bob, stylist Johnny Wright recommends blow-drying hair in two- to three-inch sections beginning at the nape of the neck, working towards the front of the face. At the crown, pull strands up and forward, applying heat from the underside to create extra volume. "A plastic-bristle paddle brush will keep hair from getting tangled and breaking off," Wright says.
TRY: Denman D4 9 Row Classic Styling Brush, $14.
3. Best For Curly Hair
THE LOOK: Soft Waves
To get a full-bodied look like Debra Messing's, NYC salon owner Louise O'Connor suggests spraying a generous amount of volumizer to damp roots. Working in two-inch sections, blow-dry strands with a large, round, boar-bristle brush. When each piece is dry, wrap it around a two-inch Velcro roller, twirling all the way up to the scalp and letting it rest horizontally. Wait fifteen minutes, then mist hair with a medium hold hairspray before letting it down.
TRY: Goody Mosaic Ceramic Quick-Dry rollers, $10/18.
4. Best For Wavy Hair
THE LOOK: Carefree Curls
For Blake Lively's loose, flirty waves, salon owner Mario Russo recommends blow-drying hair with a three-inch round brush while using fingers to lift roots. Next, curl two-inch sections with a wide-barrel curling iron, securing each roll with a double-pronged pin-curl clip. Remove clips and break spirals apart with hands, then set the style with a light pomade.
TRY: Ricky Care Kupfernickel Dual Purpose clips, $3/10.
5. How to Make Your Blowout Last
Extend the life of your blowout by using a coated fabric shower cap (Benefit Bathina Shower Cap, $16) instead of a plastic one, which can make you sweat and create frizz. Before bed, pile your hair on top of your head and secure with a nonmetal elastic band (Goody Ouchless elastic bands, $2/pack) to boost volume without causing dents. Lastly, revive sections that have gone flat with a styling lotion (Bumble and Bumble Prep, $17) then blast with heat from a dryer.
