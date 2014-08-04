These Self-Rotating Hair Tools Are the Next Best Thing to a Red Carpet Glam Squad

Blake Lively and Rihanna continue to be constant sources of hair envy for us, and no matter how hard we've tried to recreate their red carpet waves (trust us ... we've tried), we can never get the cascading effect quite as perfect as their glam squad does—until now.
While sharing a hair pro with RiRi may be a pipe dream, the latest class of self-rotating curling irons and styling tools proves to be the next best thing. Case in point: the Kiss Instawave ($60; target.com in September), which creates soft, touchable ringlets minus the juggling act with your curling iron. Simply place a section of hair into the wide-set comb base, and once you've determined which way to wind your curl, press the button to direct it either right or left, pulling the tool in and out of your strands to cover your mid-lengths and ends. For a defined look like Rihanna’s, hold the Instawaver in place a touch longer than you would if you were creating a beachy effect like Blake Lively’s.
Along with the Instawaver, we rounded up a few more self-rotating tools to help you get a red carpet hairstyle in a fraction of the time, along with the prettiest celebrity looks for reference. Click through our gallery to get all the details on each hair tool now!
-
1. Kiss InstawaveWHAT IT IS: A rotating clipless curler that creates loose, touchable curls like Rihanna's, or tousled waves like Blake Lively's.
HOW TO USE IT: Simply place a section of hair into the prongs around the base, and depending on which way you want your hair to curl, press the button either toward the right or left to start the curling motion. While the comb around the base may pick up a few more strands, the wide-set teeth won't allow your hair to tangle. Hold the section of hair for a longer time to create a more defined effect like Rihanna's. A lived-in texture like Lively's can be formed by alternating directions, and using a relaxed hand to wind each ringlet around the tool.
WHERE TO GET IT: $60; target.com and Target locations starting in September.
-
2. Babyliss Rotating Hot Air BrushWHAT IT IS: Consider this genius brush the next best thing to having a Drybar stylist make a house call-Babyliss's rotating hot air brush combines your blow dryer and round brush into one innovative tool to create a salon-perfect blowout like Jessica Alba's or Kim Kardashian's.
HOW TO USE IT: Forget juggling your brush with your blow-dryer! Divide your hair into workable sections, then use the tool on each portion. The rotating bristles mirror the motions you (or your stylist) make when using a round brush, so you can go for a super-smooth look, or add extra definition to your ends.
WHERE TO GET IT: $69; walmart.com
-
3. InStyler Rotating IronWHAT IT IS: Want a perfect blowout, even if you're short on time? Like the hot air brush in the previous slide, the InStyler also creates the illusion of a salon style, but cuts your primping time in half with its rotating core. Even better-the wet to dry version pictured here allows you to skip the blow-drying process entirely! Because the tool can straighten and curl in one simple pass, it's perfect for adding extra movement to your hair, a la Kate Middleton or Freida Pinto.
HOW TO USE IT: Divide your hair into sections, insert a portion, and clamp down on it to start the rotating action. Make sure to alternate directions to avoid the dreaded "sausage curl" effect.
WHERE TO GET IT: $100; ulta.com
-
4. Sarah Potempa BeachwaverWHAT IT IS: A rotating curling iron that can form mermaid-esque waves like Nicki Minaj's or Lauren Conrad's. While the Instawave tool in the first slide creates a relaxed effect with its wide-set comb base, the Beachwaver gives hair a more defined appearance thanks to the addition of the clip, holding your ends in place to evenly cover the rest of your length.
HOW TO USE IT: If you can use a regular curling iron, you'll have no problem using the Beachwaver, you just have to decide which direction you want your curls to go. For a uniform effect like Conrad's, all of your hair should be directed in the same way, curling outward. Cascading waves like Minaj's can be achieved by alternating directions, and holding the iron in place a second longer to form that precise definition.
WHERE TO GET IT: $200; sarahpotempa.com
-
5. Conair Infiniti Pro Curl SecretWHAT IT IS: The first of its kind, this innovative hair tool creates voluminous, uniform curls like Beyonce's or Selena Gomez's, without having to determine which way to wind your ringlet, or how long to hold the curler in place.
HOW TO USE IT: Choose a small section of hair, brush completely through it so there are no tangles, and feed it into the Curl Secret chamber. The tool will wind your hair around a rod in its center, and once the texture is in place, a beeping noise will prompt you to release the section. Repeat over the rest of your head. Give your strands a slight tousle for an effect like Gomez's, or give them a quick pass of a boar bristle brush for a glamorous retro-inspired look like Beyonce's.
WHERE TO GET IT: $100; ulta.com