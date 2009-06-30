Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Get the Perfect Red Lip
1. Lip GlossIf fire-engine red lipstick is too much commitment, sweep a glossy version over your pout instead. "A lightweight texture creates color and shine without being over-the-top," says celebrity makeup artist Carmindy. Pair with thick, black lashes for a classic Hollywood look like Anne Hathaway's.
TRY: Dior Rouge Dior Sérum de Rouge in Crimson, $32.
2. Sheer LipstickSheer, creamy lipstick formulas "allow you to flirt with red without making a huge statement," says New York City makeup artist Maya Michelle Shapiro. To recreate Cameron Diaz's look, apply color with a lip brush, working from center to corners. "Clean up mistakes with a q-tip for a precise finish," adds Shapiro.
TRY: Nars Sheer Lipstick in Jungle Red, $24.
3. Lip StainPerfect for low-maintenance summer beauties like Chloe Sevigny, a lip stain offers maximum coverage for minimal effort. "A hydrating version feels weightless on lips and lasts all day," says celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern. To prep lips, gently exfoliate flakes with a washcloth dipped in warm water, then apply a nourishing lip balm.
TRY: CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain in Coy Coral, $9.
4. Matte LipstickNot for wallflowers, matte red lips are "classic and very retro," says New York City makeup artist Kristin Gallegos. For a movie star pout like Marion Cotillard's, line and fill lips with a pencil that's close to your natural color to help the product stick.
TRY: M.A.C. Lipstick in Russian Red, $14.
5. For Fair SkinFair-skinned lovelies with pink undertones like Kate Bosworth look best in blue-based or true reds. "Textures that are dense and creamy, not too dry or glossy, read rich and full-bodied," says celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff.
TRY: Lipstick Queen Sinner in Red, $18.
6. For Medium SkinWomen with warm, olive or tawny skin-tones like Jessica Alba should try an orange or golden base, suggests celebrity makeup artist Kimara Ahnert.
TRY: YSL Rouge Volupte Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 1 in 17 Red Muse, $34.
7. For Dark Skin"Darker-toned women have the luck of delving into deeper and brighter colors," says Stern. Tangerine hues pop on creamy skin like Rosario Dawson's.
TRY: Tarte Supergloss in Andie amp Duckie, $21.
