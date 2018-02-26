8 Ways to Make Fine Hair Look Instantly Fuller

Volumizing products have a bad reputation for being sticky, gunky, and let's be honest, not effective.
And there's some truth to this. In the past, you could check off all of the above boxes when describing your experience with most products. But, just like how you left flat ironing your hair everyday in the early 2000s, volumizing products have evolved, too.
Today, there's a plethora of root lifters, mousse, and sprays that add more body to your style so that your hair looks full and thick, but is still totally soft and touchable.
From Ouai's spritz-on formula to IGK's powder-based root plumper, which doubles as dry shampoo, we've rounded up the best volumizing products for fine hair.
VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Hair Detox
-
1. Shu Uemura Art of Hair Fiber Lift Protective Volumizer
Thanks to an abundance of hair-bulking copolymers in the formula, a little of Shu Uemura's Fiber Lift can go a long way.
Shu Uemura | $39
-
2. Tresemme Max the Volume Styling Cream
You know how turning your headphones' volume up is essential before hitting play on your Spotify commute playlist? That's what this styling cream does for fine hair pre-blowout. Wheat amino acids plump up strands on contact so that hair looks so much fuller once it's dry.
Tresemme | $7
-
3. Suave Professionals Natural Volume Mousse
It's too easy to write off mousse as the product that made your mom's perm crunchy in the '80s, but just like how hairstyles have evolved throughout the decades, it's changed, too. Made with natural olive oil, Suave's mousse adds body to hair without any of the stiffness or stickiness your mom dealt with.
Suave | $4
-
4. Ouai Volume Spray
You can't always have it all, but at least you can have voluminous and shiny hair thanks to Ouai's spray. While a lot of volumizing products leave hair dull, the vitamins in this spray keeps strands glossy.
Ouai | $26
-
5. Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root Lifter
When your hair's fallen flat, your roots are where it's at for adding more body to your style. Spritz Drybar's spray on your crown to lift roots, which in turn will make your entire style look fuller.
$26
-
6. Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Mircale Multiplying Volume Mist
Anti-aging products for your hair?! Yes, they do exist. In addition to adding more body to fine strands, Alterna Haircare's featherweight mist strengthens hair over time to reduce breakage and restore its natural fullness. Spritz it allover before reaching for your blow dryer.
Alterna Haircare | $30
-
7. IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Powder Spray
The key to stretching a blowout out to day four? Spritz your roots with IGK's Volume Powder Spray. It's enriched with bentonite clay, which boosts volume while simultaneously soaking up excess dirt and oil. In conclusion: No one will be able to tell how long it's been since you last shampooed your hair.
IGK | $32
-
8. Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish
We're skeptics of any product that promises instant results, but not to sound like an infomercial, we were shocked at how full our waves looked when we sprayed them with Bumble and bumble's thickening spray. Its raw silk powders add body and texture to hair.
Bumble and Bumble | $31