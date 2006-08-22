THE STYLIST Negin Zand

STAR CLIENTS Mariska Hargitay, Sarah Clarke, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman

SIGNATURE LOOK Zand effectively creates very natural-looking hair color by using a technique called Baliage, in which color is painted on the hair instead of using foils.

RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “I think we’re going to see a lot of brightness as far as color. Hair is going to look shiny and healthy, as opposed to the unkempt look we saw a lot of last year.”



Sally Hershberger at John Frieda Salon

8440 Melrose Place

West Hollywood, CA

323-653-4040



-Jennifer Chan