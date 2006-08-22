Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Get Hollywood Hair
1. no titleTHE STYLIST Negin Zand
STAR CLIENTS Mariska Hargitay, Sarah Clarke, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman
SIGNATURE LOOK Zand effectively creates very natural-looking hair color by using a technique called Baliage, in which color is painted on the hair instead of using foils.
RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “I think we’re going to see a lot of brightness as far as color. Hair is going to look shiny and healthy, as opposed to the unkempt look we saw a lot of last year.”
Sally Hershberger at John Frieda Salon
8440 Melrose Place
West Hollywood, CA
323-653-4040
-Jennifer Chan
2. no titleTHE STYLIST Frank Galasso
STAR CLIENTS Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Felicity Huffman, Barbra Streisand
SIGNATURE LOOK Galasso strives to let natural beauty take center stage. He emphasizes that one should never look “too done.”
RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “We’re going to see hair with a lot of body, a natural, loose wave. Updos will be softer, and hair worn down will have a lot of movement.”
Frank Studio
2525 Michigan Ave.
Santa Monica, CA
310-998-1920
3. no titleTHE STYLIST Sean James at Fred Segal Beauty
STAR CLIENTS Jaime Pressly, Sandra Oh, Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Portia de Rossi, Rachel Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, Liv Tyler, Amber Tamblyn, Allison Janney
SIGNATURE LOOK Stars turn to James for classic yet current styling. The hair guru makes it a priority to work collaboratively with the star, makeup artist and stylist to create an overall look for an event.
RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “It’s going to be all about very big updos with a lot of volume. Hair will have an Old Hollywood feel with an ‘80s twist.”
Fred Segal Beauty
420 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA
310-451-5155
4. no titleTHE STYLIST Jim Wayne
STAR CLIENTS Mischa Barton, Nicollette Sheridan, Katie Holmes, Elle Macpherson, Paula Abdul, Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth
SIGNATURE LOOK His long, soft, wind-kissed styles score big points with several starlets.
RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “Everything will be soft, soft, soft…nothing overdone or high-maintenance. We’ll see a lot of soft elegance with texture.”
Jim Wayne Salon
9555 Little Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA
310-278-1191
5. no titleTHE STYLIST Laurent D.
STAR CLIENTS Kim Raver, Debra Messing, Jewel, Christa Miller, Teri Hatcher, Taea Leoni, Shannon Doherty
SIGNATURE LOOK Laurent D. is best known for his sophisticated, sexy and slightly tousled styles.
RED-CARPET HAIR PREDICTION “Long and straight! For a long time, everyone wanted curly, wavy hair. This year people will go back to the traditional straight hair.”
Privae
7373 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
323-931-5559
