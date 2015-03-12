Get the Best Hair of Your Life: The Best Products and At-Home Treatments to Try Now

We're gonna make it after all! It's been a long, freezing winter, and while we're just starting to thaw out, our strands are still feeling the drying effects of the bone-chilling temps.
Now that your layers don't have to hide under a fleece-lined hat all day, it's time to help your hair bounce back to a healthier, shinier state for spring. That's why we put together a list of the best at-home treatments and products, guaranteed to make every day a good hair day regardless of the April showers to come. From nourishing deep conditioners, to high-tech overnight masks, click through our gallery to shop each product now, and be prepared to bask in the glory of perfect hair all season long.
1. Mark Hill 60-Second Detox Gloss
Got a minute? That's all you need to give dull strands a shiny, mirror-like finish. The castor oil and algae extract in Mark Hill's 60-Second Detox Gloss ($12; drugstore.com) are as nourishing as an in-salon conditioning treatment, just without the wait.
2. Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo and Conditioner
In what might be the ultimate hangover remedy for dry winter strands, the oil and keratin cocktail used in this dynamic duo ($24 each; sephora.com) act as a massive shot of hydration. Curly textures in particular will love drinking up.
3. MarulaOil Rare Oil Intensive Masque
Infused with time-release spheres filled with marula oil, the high-tech ingredients here ($38; raremarula.com for locations) refresh your strands with a jolt of moisture each time you brush or run your hands through your layers.
4. Peter Thomas Roth Hair To Die For Treatment
As you age, your hair tends to get thinner, but a few drops of this potent serum ($58; sephora.com), will help to turn back the clock.
5. Bumble and Bumble Repair Blow Dry
Smooth a generous dollop of Bumble and Bumble's creme-serum hybrid ($30; bumbleandbumble.com) onto damp strands to seal up ends and protect against styling heat.
6. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Overnight Perfector
Go ahead, hit the snooze button. Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Overnight Perfector ($28; livingproof.com) is jam-packed with proteins and amino acids that restore moisture, shine, and preserve color by sealing off your hair cuticle, all while you catch some Z's.
7. Healthy Sexy Hair Want It All Leave-In Treatment
A holy trinity of nourishing oils (argan, soy, and cocoa, to be exact) in Healthy Sexy Hair's Leave-In Treatment ($20; sexyhair.com) provides intense hydration and shine while also fighting off damage, frizz, and environmental stressors.
8. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque
If SheaMoisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque ($13; ulta.com) had a real-life counterpart, it would be a cross between an intense session with your trainer and an om-inducing yoga class. After building up the core strength of each hair follicle, your strands enter a reparative state as the hydrating shea and mango seed butters work their magic. The infusion of peppermint seed oil also stimulates your scalp to promote growth.
9. Davines Minu Hair Serum
A layer of Davines' Minu Serum ($24; davines.com) serves as an extra layer of protection for salon-colored strands. The cocktail of Salina Capers and quercetin strenghten the structure of follicles to prevent premature fading, amp up shine, and repair any damaged gaps where color molecules could slide out.
10. Redken Extreme Length Sealer
The ample amount of biotin in Redken's Extreme Length Sealer ($24; ulta.com) helps to prevent breakage and fraying, meaning split ends will never get in the way of your Rapunzel-esque ambitions again.
11. Moptop Clarifying Rescue Treatment
Every eight or so weeks, lather up Moptop's Clarifying Rescue Treatment ($10; target.com) and the gentle, sulfate-free formula will rid your strands of excess oil and leftover product. The nourishing honey and aloe in the mix ensure no essential elements are stripped away, and along with a healthy, shiny finish, your hair will be able to better absorb the deep conditioner you layer on after.
12. Joico Color Balance Blue Shampoo and Conditioner
Bottle blondes with a dark natural hue always run the risk of having their color go brassy a few weeks in, but thanks to the cool blue tint of Joico's Color Balance Blue Shampoo and Conditioner ($16 and $17; joico.com for locations), any hints of orange or yellow are immediately neutralized. Each time you hit the shower, innovative color-correcting pigments bond to the hair fiber to prevent fading and extend the life of your platinum tone by months. Plus, the formula won't stain your shower.
13. Philip Kingsley Trichotherapy Regime
Philip Kingsley's Trichotherapy set ($215; net-a-porter.com) is well worth the sticker price. The all-encompassing regime completely transforms limp or thin strands to a fuller state in just six weeks thanks to its protein-rich volumizing spray and scalp serum. Meanwhile, the included supplements kick your natural growth cycle into high gear.
14. Clear Scalp & Beauty Therapy Active Damage Resist Conditioner
Apply a layer of Clear's Active Damage Resist Conditioner ($6; drugstore.com), and fast-acting omega acids work to immediately reduce all visible signs of damage while also strengthening each individual hair to prevent future breakage.