Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Fun Hair Accessories
-
1. Z. Chemists
-
2. Viv & IngridSix-stone onyx and mother of pearl hair tie, $24; buy online now at vivandingrid.com.
-
3. Medusa's HeirloomSatin-covered headband with beaded flower, $48; at Henri Bendel, call 800-423-6335.
-
4. GoodyMetal-and-enamel barrettes, $6/2; visit target.com for stores.
-
5. Eugenia KimSilk charmeuse-and-elastic headband, $80; visit eugeniakim.com for stores.
-
6. Colette MaloufSwarovski crystal-and-mesh headstrap with satin cord, $174; visit colettemalouf.com for stores.
-
7. Stella AccessoriesMeta Jillian barrette, $22; buy online now at stellaaccessories.com.
-
8. Sylvia BensonGold-plated brass bobby pins, $16/2; call 919-301-8859.
-
9. Jennifer OuelletteMetallic grosgrain pins, $27 each; visit jenniferouellette.com for stores.
-
10. Emily Elizabeth Jewelry18kt-gold wire headand with brass leaves, $250; buy online now at emilyelizabethjewelry.com.
-
11. Jennifer BehrPatent-leather headwraps with brass studs and elastic cord, $142 each; buy online now at jenniferbehr.com.
-
12. Lolo B.Zipper ponytail holder, $38; buy online now at lolobdesign.com.
-
13. J. CrewPatent-leather headbands with rubber tips, $17 each; buy online now at jcrew.com.
-
14. Forever 21Plastic bobby pins, $3; buy online now at forever21.com.
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
1 of 14
Z. Chemists
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM