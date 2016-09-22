Your '80s-Era Foam Curlers Just Made a Major Comeback

And not to create those huge, Aqua Netted hairstyles suited for the mall, mind you. Thanks to the wonderful world of online beauty tutorials, those heatless foam rollers you used to break out during a sleepover are experiencing a renaissance of their own, and have been redesigned to include a much wider range of curl patterns. The Diane by Fromm Twist-Flex Rods have quickly become one of the top-reviewed beauty tools on Amazon for their ability to impart loose waves to corkscrew ringlets, and everything in between, without the use of heat. "I love these because they are a throwback to the tools a lot of us used to use in our hair in high school before we mastered the curling iron," says hairstylist Bridget Brager. "Everyone can use them—you don't have to have one certain hair texture of length to create a look you'll love."

Courtesy

Since the rods bend your hair into shape, you can use them right out of the shower and let them air-dry, or use them on already blown-out hair to add some texture. Brager recommends using the smallest size to create a tight curl, while the larger rods give off a softer wave. "This is essentially the same idea as a curling iron," she explains. "The larger you go, the looser the curl." The easiest option? Sleeping in them. You get a better result if you let them sit for a few hours, so go ahead, hit the snooze button, and give the term "beauty sleep" a more literal spin. Pick up a set for $13 now at amazon.com.