Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Fresh Star Looks
1. Taylor Swift: Soft UpdosTHE LOOK "This style is hot because it looks effortless yet sassy at the same time," says Alissa Tietgen, senior stylist at the Neil George Salon. “To achieve Taylor’s look, spritz hair with a texturing spray and let it air-dry naturally, or diffuse it if you have wavy or curly hair. If you have straight hair, wrap one-inch sections of dry hair around a one-inch curling iron, leaving the ends out for a more modern, undone look. Next, grab the desired amount of hair you want to pull back-usually the amount you'd put in a low ponytail-leaving fringe and face-framing layers out. You can mold into a messy bun and glide in bobby pins to secure.”
INSIDER TIP "If the hair is less layered or super-heavy, you can do a 'topknot' by flipping your head upside down and gathering hair as if making a very high ponytail, but instead of pulling ends all the way through on the last turn, allow some pieces to fall out of the elastic," says Tietgen. "This look is so simple yet chic, like Jane Birkin circa 1976.”
BUY ONLINE NOW MOP texture spray, $16; at ulta.com.
2. Jennifer Lopez: Bronzed CheeksTHE LOOK Layering cheek makeup has become as common as wearing lip liner and lipstick. This season, "Become friends with your bronzer," says celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal, who recommends Laura Gellar's Bronze 'n' Brighten to copy Jennifer Lopez's chiseled-cheek look. "Apply bronzer around the outside of your face, sculpting around the features. Then add a soft peachy, tawny blush that has a hint of gold to the apple of your cheeks," says Roncal. "You always need a little hint of color on the apple to get this natural glow-using only a bronzer will make you look flat."
INSIDER TIP "Always use a bigger brush to apply the bronzer and a smaller one for the blush," says Roncal. "The trick to getting the perfect bronzed check is blending-the bronzer and blush should blend into each other naturally."
BUY ONLINE NOW Laura Gellar Bronze 'n' Brighten, $29.50; at sephora.com.
3. Cameron Diaz: Haute Hippie HairTHE LOOK "It's natural yet has a feel of being defined and finished," says Giannandrea, who styled Cameron Diaz's hair. "To get the look, shampoo hair and use very little conditioner; mousse is key here-I used L'Oreal Professionnel Texture Expert Expansion." Part the hair in the middle and blow-dry it in sections with a large round brush. When dry, use a medium-size curling iron on large sections. "Lastly," says Giannandrea, "brush the hair and use a touch of L'Oreal Professionnel Lumi Control to the front pieces to add some shine. Back brush the crown area and comb your fingers through to break up the curls."
INSIDER TIP "This style is best for shoulder-length or long hair," adds Giannandrea. "And the side should fall right by the eyes, contouring the cheek bones."
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Professionnel mousse, $18; us.lorealprofessionnel.com for salons
4. Nicole Richie: Glossy Nude LipsTHE LOOK "This look is so fresh and works well with eyes that are played up," says makeup artist Mandy Jacobellis. To get Nicole Richie's pretty pout, Jacobellis recommends lining the lips then filling them in with a neutral lip liner and topping with a gloss. She loves Julie Hewett's liner in 009 and Lucy B gloss in Coconut Kiss or Freeze 24/7 plumping gloss in Arctic Glaze-"for thinner lips."
INSIDER TIP To line the lips, Jacobellis says, "Start by tracing the cupid's bow and then line from the corner of the lips up to the bow and repeat on the bottom, lining the middle of the bottom lip and then drawing into the center from the corners -this ensures an even lip. Then fill in the entire lip-this acts as a base for the gloss and gives a little color."
BUY ONLINE NOW Lucy B gloss in Coconut Kiss, $14.40; at beautyhabit.com.
5. Isla Fisher: Red HairTHE LOOK "From deep mahogany to strawberry blonde, red hair is going to be huge this spring because-when done right-it can add amazing tones to the skin," says hairstylist Lisa Oliver. "If you want Isla Fisher's color, take in a picture of the actress. And if you're not ready for a total red overhaul, try highlights. Depending on hair shade and skin tone, copper, cinnamon, ginger and russet highlights can instantly warm up your complexion."
INSIDER TIP "The fairer the skin, the lighter the red should be," says Oliver. "So fair skin is best with strawberry blonde; medium skin tones can wear an 'Irish setter red' and darker skin has to be a bit more careful with red tones. Veer away from orange undertones and try something more blue-red."
6. Kate Walsh: Gold Eye ShadowTHE LOOK Like the popularity of metallics in fashion, gilded lids are having a moment as well. Makeup artist Quinn Murphy recommends using a medium-size shadow brush to apply gold shadow on the lid up to the crease, leaving the brow bone bare. "Next, take a flat angle brush and apply the same shadow right below your lower lash line," he says. "Finish with black mascara on your top lashes." Murphy recommends shadows from Three Custom Color in Gold, Make Up For Ever in Yellow Gold and Nars cream shadow in Silent Night.
INSIDER TIP Unsure if you can pull off the look? "If you are someone who looks good in gold jewelry, then a gold shadow will work for you," says Murphy. "If you look better in silver, it's best to opt for a rose gold, champagne or silver shadow. People with warm skin tones (more yellow) or have warm hair color (red or non-ashy blond) will look good in gold. If your skin tone is on the pinker side and you have ash blond or silver hair, stay away from gold eye shadow."
BUY ONLINE NOW Nars shadow in Silent Night, $22; at narscosmetics.com.
7. Taraji P. Henson: Baby-Pink NailsTHE LOOK Bold colors like yellow and blue were fun last summer, but this season, shades are softer. Taraji P. Henson's baby-pink nail color, along with pearly white, are two of the top options. "Baby-pink is a great color for spring because it's light, flirty and works well with all skin tones, nail lengths and shapes," says Nidhi Lal, owner of L.A.'s eco-friendly nail salon Recess. She recommends Zoya's Madison or Brenna shades and Spa Ritual's Idyllic. "These are both very high quality, non-toxic brands."
INSIDER TIP "To make this shade work well, pair it with dark clothing at night and light clothing during the day," says Lal. "This will really bring out the luster of your polish in any lighting."
BUY ONLINE NOW Zoya polish in Madison, $6; at artofbeauty.com.
8. Thandie Newton: Colorful Smoky EyeTHE LOOK Embrace the colors of the season: instead of a dark smoky eye, try one in a shade of purple, blue or green. Celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder says to start by rimming the upper and lower lash line with a black pencil. Then layer the shadow on your eyelid and a little under the lower lash line. "Wear the color close to your lash line and smudge it well-that way it looks more modern and chic," she says. "Avoid colors like blue and green too close to your brow bone-it can easily look clownish. I also like using colored eye pencil layered on top of a black pencil-it will give your makeup a more rock and roll edge," adds Blunder.
INSIDER TIP "As far as skin tones go, choose lighter tones like aqua, sea grass and turquoise for light and medium skin. For darker skin tones, go with bolder colors like sky blue, emerald, violet and teal," says Blunder, who recommends Dior's Blue Croisette palette to recreate Thandie Newton's smoky eye.
BUY ONLINE NOW Dior shadow palette in Blue Croisette, $56; at sephora.com.
9. Kelly Ripa: Side BunsTHE LOOK Looking for an updo that's more unique than a regular bun or ponytail? Pull it to the side! To get the look, "Spritz volumizing spray from roots to ends on wet hair," says stylist Alessandra Saman of Beverly Hills's Neil George Salon. "Use a boar bristle round brush to blow-dry the hair. When dry, part your hair and pull it back into a low ponytail off to one side. Wrap the ponytail into a bun, secure with hair pins and finish with hairspray."
INSIDER TIP When you're blow-drying, "Make sure not to get it too smooth, otherwise the pins will not stay in place," adds Saman.
BUY ONLINE NOW Neil George volumizing spray, $24; at neilgeorgesalon.com.
10. Chloe Sevigny: Orange-Red LipsTHE LOOK A deep tangerine lipstick is bolder than coral, but not as severe as red, making it a standout choice for this season. "With a lip brush, apply your lipstick, making sure to shape the lips evenly for that polished look," says L.A.-based makeup artist Bryin Smoot.
INSIDER TIP "If your lips are of average size, like Chloe's, apply the lipstick first with a lip brush, then take a warm neutral lip liner, and blend the liner into the lipstick to shape and define your lips," says Smoot. "If you have large, full lips, I recommend a more sheer version of this."
BUY ONLINE NOW YSL lipstick in Orange Shiver, $34; at yslbeautyus.com.
