THE LOOK "This style is hot because it looks effortless yet sassy at the same time," says Alissa Tietgen, senior stylist at the Neil George Salon. “To achieve Taylor’s look, spritz hair with a texturing spray and let it air-dry naturally, or diffuse it if you have wavy or curly hair. If you have straight hair, wrap one-inch sections of dry hair around a one-inch curling iron, leaving the ends out for a more modern, undone look. Next, grab the desired amount of hair you want to pull back-usually the amount you'd put in a low ponytail-leaving fringe and face-framing layers out. You can mold into a messy bun and glide in bobby pins to secure.”

INSIDER TIP "If the hair is less layered or super-heavy, you can do a 'topknot' by flipping your head upside down and gathering hair as if making a very high ponytail, but instead of pulling ends all the way through on the last turn, allow some pieces to fall out of the elastic," says Tietgen. "This look is so simple yet chic, like Jane Birkin circa 1976.”



BUY ONLINE NOW MOP texture spray, $16; at ulta.com.