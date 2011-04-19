

1. Work a dollop of mousse into damp hair before rough drying. "This gives hair texture and lift," Northwood says. Curl bangs slightly under and to either side with a round ceramic brush, like the Conair Color Contours Brush ($12; pathmark.com for store locations).



2. Wrap random bits around a 1-inch curling iron, avoiding the roots and ends. "Don't be methodical, or else it will look too done," Northwood advises. (Chung only uses this step for big events.)



3. Finish with a serum like Kiehl's Stylist Series Silk Groom Serum ($18; kiehls.com), which Northwood loves. "Rub a pea-size drop between your palms, and scrunch it through the hair as you shake it," Northwood says. "It gives hair that wonderful day-old look, plus adds a bit of shine."

