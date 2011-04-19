Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Four New Hair Icons You Should Know About
-
1. Alexa Chung's Unfussy Lob
Model turned TV host Chung has mastered effortlessly cool hair. "This look is about having a sharp cut but wearing it quirkily," says Chung's London hairstylist George Northwood, who gives Chung a chin-length bob-"like a child's cut"-with long thick bangs in the shape of an upside-down V.
-
2. How to Get Alexa's Signature Look
1. Work a dollop of mousse into damp hair before rough drying. "This gives hair texture and lift," Northwood says. Curl bangs slightly under and to either side with a round ceramic brush, like the Conair Color Contours Brush ($12; pathmark.com for store locations).
2. Wrap random bits around a 1-inch curling iron, avoiding the roots and ends. "Don't be methodical, or else it will look too done," Northwood advises. (Chung only uses this step for big events.)
3. Finish with a serum like Kiehl's Stylist Series Silk Groom Serum ($18; kiehls.com), which Northwood loves. "Rub a pea-size drop between your palms, and scrunch it through the hair as you shake it," Northwood says. "It gives hair that wonderful day-old look, plus adds a bit of shine."
-
3. 1 Good Haircut, 4 Ways
Chung likes the lived in look, letting her choppy ends and bangs grow out "for months," says Northwood. She teases her own casual updos and favors ombre streaks. (Colorist Amy Fish backcombs her roots before painting color on the ends, to get an uneven natural fade.)
-
4. Taylor Swift's Lush Ringlets
"Taylor has always been about enhancing and embracing her individual look, not hiding it," says her hairstylist Jemma Muradian, who unplugs the flatiron and lets Swift's natural corkscrews cascade away.
-
5. How to Get Taylor's Signature Curls
1. Allow strands to air-dry, then rub nourishing oil like Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil ($65; shuuemura-usa.com) into the ends, not the roots. "It keeps hair manageable and protects against heat," Muradian says.
2. Wrap 2-inch sections on a curling iron; twist down from top and hold ends in one hand. Go around the entire head, keeping curls unfussy by not clasping the iron shut. Muradian uses the powerful Chi Turbo Digital 1 Inch Curling Iron ($105; target.com).
3. If your hair looks frizzy, spray on holding mist and follow with a blast of strong-hold hairspray.
-
6. 1 Gorgeous Texture, 4 Ways
"Taylor has a great sense of what she likes," says Muradian says, who collaborates with the singer on event and tour styles. "It's always a very creative process no matter where we end up-curly or straight, up or down."
-
7. Rihanna and Her Riotous Red
Her hair has been on our radar ever since she ditched her Bajan braids for an asymmetrical bob in 2007. Last year, Rihanna dyed it a fiery matador red. "While she was working on Loud, I brought a few color swatches; of course, she chose the loudest one," her hairstylist Ursula Stephen says, adding the color reflects the singer's inner strength.
-
8. How to Get Rihanna's Signature Red
1. Lighten first: Primary tones look muddy unless you start with a pale base. Dab your hairline with petroleum jelly and use rubber gloves to prevent staining. Follow dye instructions for processing, but remove color after an hour to prevent damage. A semi-permanent formula like Manic Panic Semi-permanent Hair Color Cream ($10 each; rickysnyc.com) works best.
2. Detox with a rich conditioner, preferably one packed with protein like Motions Deep Penetrating Treatment ($5; drugstore.com).
-
9. 1 Color, 4 Ways
Rihanna has worn her cherry red mane in an asymmetrical crop, long and straight, in a bouncy bob, and piled high in voluptuous curls. For a fan event in London (bottom left), "Rihanna wanted something fun and unserious, so I topped off her curly updo with a polka-dot scarf," Stephen says.
-
10. Carey Mulligan and Her Versatile Pixie
Anytime a star cuts her hair-like Audrey Hepburn or Demi Moore-the world takes notice. But it's what Mulligan did after the Big Chop that really impressed us. "Carey has a strong sense of style and was determined to experiment with her look," her hairstylist Jenny Cho says.
-
11. How to Get Carey's Signature Look
1. "A smoothing moisturizing shampoo plumps strands and builds a strong foundation," Cho says. She likes Suave Professionals Sleek Shampoo ($3; walgreens.com).
2. Towel-dry hair then rough it up with a diffuser, using fingers to shape and mold. "Accent natural texture, don't try to create it," Cho advises.
3. Twist and shape bits and pieces with a dab of styling paste like Shu Uemura Silk Mesh Elastic Moldable Cream ($30; folica.com). "Work with the curve of your face," Cho suggests.
-
12. 1 Pixie, 4 Ways
Mulligan's short cut isn't short on options. She varies her color-from a toasty cinnamon to platinum blond-and adds sparkly accents, smooth polished side sweeps, velvety waves, and long fringed bangs to switch up her style.
1 of 12
Alexa Chung's Unfussy Lob
Model turned TV host Chung has mastered effortlessly cool hair. "This look is about having a sharp cut but wearing it quirkily," says Chung's London hairstylist George Northwood, who gives Chung a chin-length bob-"like a child's cut"-with long thick bangs in the shape of an upside-down V.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM