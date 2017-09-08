Got Fine Hair? You Need These 4 New Products

If you’ve got fine strands, chances you take to volumizing products like a fly to honey. Well, us too. And after testing the best of the best, we can say with confidence that the four below are the leaders of the pack. (No wonder they’re all Readers’ Choice Beauty Award winners.)
Here, four products every fine-haired gal needs in her product arsenal.
-
1. Kérastase Spécifique Bain Divalent/Masque Hydra-Apaisant
Fine hair and oily scalps are like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: They’re most often spotted together. To combat grease (and in turn, boost flat strands), try this in-shower duo. Both shampoo and conditioner are infused with oil-regulating properties. ($43/$65; kerastase-usa.com)
-
2. Living Proof Dry Volume Blast
What can we say about this miracle volumizer? This high-tech texturizer surrounds strands with air-filled spheres that make your hair look thicker in five seconds flat. Yes, really. Plus, if you give your scalp a little massage during the day, the blend re-activates and you get to experience its outstanding effects over and over and over again. ($29; sephora.com)
-
3. Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler
If your baby-fine strands can’t handle more than one formula at a time, the one you choose needs to be a serious multi-tasker. This lightweight cream is the man for the job: It imparts texture, hydration, and shine simultaneously. ($42; bloomingdales.com)