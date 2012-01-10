Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Find Your Perfect Haircut
-
1. If Your Hair is Straight & Fine
THE CUT A long bob with blunt ends that are snipped shorter in the back makes fine strands look full and dense. "Longer pieces around the face give the cut versatility, allowing you to play with updos," says Knightley's stylist, Ben Skervin.
STYLING SECRET The part is central to this style, so place it where it will best frame your face: In the middle it creates the illusion of length for square or round faces; to the side it offsets long or oval shapes.
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS When hair is still damp, run a drop of gel from roots to ends and tuck strands behind your ears. "The look is quite sleek at first, but as it dries you get a nice bend in the front," says Skervin.
KEY TOOLS Bumble and Bumble Bb gel, $25; bumbleandbumble.com. Aveda Air Control hairspray, $24; aveda.com. GHD Gold Professional 1-inch flatiron, $225; sephora.com.
Try on Keira Knightley's hairstyles now!
-
2. If Your Hair is Straight & Thick
THE CUT Add some oomph (and sexy movement) with feathery layers that start at the jaw, advises Greene's mane man, Ted Gibson. "The pieciness in front will prevent the density of the hair from overpowering your face," he says.
STYLING SECRET Apply a straightening cream to wet hair and divide it into 3-inch sections. Dry with a flat paddle brush, pulling hair outward and holding the blow-dryer perpendicular to it.
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS "Don't bother starting from scratch," says Gibson. "It's easier to work the straight look on second-day hair." Simply mist the top layer with shine spray and flat-iron in 2-inch sections.
KEY TOOLS Kérastase Nectar Thermique, $39; kerastase-usa.com. Mark Salon Straight Shine spray, $6; meetmark.com. Ted Gibson flatiron, $175; tedgibsonbeauty.com.
Try on Ashley Greene's hairstyles now!
-
3. If Your Hair is Wavy & Fine
THE CUT A medium-length style with uneven ends keeps hair bouncy and full; side-swept bangs add polish, according to Stone's stylist, Mara Rozak. However, don't let your stylist use a razor, as blunt tips look thicker and healthier.
STYLING SECRET Dry bangs with a large round brush the minute you step out of the shower. Apply a dollop of texturing lotion to the back, scrunch with fingers, and allow waves to air-dry.
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS "This is already such a low-maintenance style," says Rozak. But if you don't want to leave home with damp hair, twist it into a chignon and let it air-dry. "Shake out dry strands for perfectly tousled texture."
KEY TOOLS Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $24; bumbleandbumble.com. Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel cream, $43; leonorgreyl.com. Ibiza round brush, $48; ibizahair.com.
Try on Emma Stone's hairstyles now!
-
4. If Your Hair is Wavy & Thick
THE CUT Long layers sliced all around the head prevent the "triangle" effect that you get from a blunt cut. "I use thinning shears on Kelly's ends to give the waves lightness and movement," says stylist Mark Townsend.
STYLING SECRET Towel-dry and apply a leave-in conditioner from the mid-shaft down to preserve volume at the roots. Blow-dry with your fingers, then define waves with a 1½-inch iron.
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS Let clean hair dry overnight, then wrap 2-inch pieces around steam rollers, twisting all the way to the scalp. After 15 minutes, remove rollers and smooth the ends with shine serum.
KEY TOOLS Dove Nourishing Oil Care Leave-In cream, $5; drugstore.com. Oribe Heat Styling spray, $48; oribe.com. Caruso Molecular steam rollers, $12; drugstore.com.
Try on Minka Kelly's hairstyles now!
-
5. If Your Hair is Curly & Thick
THE CUT Dense curls need weight to keep them from ballooning around your face, so go for a style that falls below your shoulders, suggests Neal Farina, who works with Knowles. Ask for uneven ends to avoid a bottom-heavy effect.
STYLING SECRET Run frizz serum through damp strands, blow-dry with a diffuser, and use a curling iron to define spirals from the ears to the ends (as opposed to starting at the scalp).
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS Reactivate the spirals around your face by placing them in pin curls and misting with a medium- or strong-hold hairspray. Keep pins in for about five minutes, then shake loose.
KEY TOOLS Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream, $49; oribe.com. L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Strong Hold hairspray, $15; at drugstores. Enzo Milano curling iron, $130; enzomilano.com.
Try on Beyonce's hairstyles now!
1 of 5
THE CUT A long bob with blunt ends that are snipped shorter in the back makes fine strands look full and dense. "Longer pieces around the face give the cut versatility, allowing you to play with updos," says Knightley's stylist, Ben Skervin.
If Your Hair is Straight & Fine
THE CUT A long bob with blunt ends that are snipped shorter in the back makes fine strands look full and dense. "Longer pieces around the face give the cut versatility, allowing you to play with updos," says Knightley's stylist, Ben Skervin.
STYLING SECRET The part is central to this style, so place it where it will best frame your face: In the middle it creates the illusion of length for square or round faces; to the side it offsets long or oval shapes.
SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS When hair is still damp, run a drop of gel from roots to ends and tuck strands behind your ears. "The look is quite sleek at first, but as it dries you get a nice bend in the front," says Skervin.
KEY TOOLS Bumble and Bumble Bb gel, $25; bumbleandbumble.com. Aveda Air Control hairspray, $24; aveda.com. GHD Gold Professional 1-inch flatiron, $225; sephora.com.
Try on Keira Knightley's hairstyles now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM