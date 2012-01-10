THE CUT A long bob with blunt ends that are snipped shorter in the back makes fine strands look full and dense. "Longer pieces around the face give the cut versatility, allowing you to play with updos," says Knightley's stylist, Ben Skervin.

STYLING SECRET The part is central to this style, so place it where it will best frame your face: In the middle it creates the illusion of length for square or round faces; to the side it offsets long or oval shapes.

SHORTCUT TO GORGEOUS When hair is still damp, run a drop of gel from roots to ends and tuck strands behind your ears. "The look is quite sleek at first, but as it dries you get a nice bend in the front," says Skervin.

KEY TOOLS Bumble and Bumble Bb gel, $25; bumbleandbumble.com. Aveda Air Control hairspray, $24; aveda.com. GHD Gold Professional 1-inch flatiron, $225; sephora.com.



