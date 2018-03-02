The Best Hair Brushes for Each and Every Hair Need

Think about how much time and effort you put into choosing a lipstick shade. You pick a set of potential colors, swatch them all, and maybe even take a selfie of yourself with each one on before making your final selection.

But when was the last time you thought about your hair brush? Sure, we reach for the tool once we step out of the shower or when we have serious bedhead without second-guessing it, but when it comes to having good hair days, the actual brush you're using can make all the difference.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Using the right brush for your hair type is one of the most important things you can do for the health of your strands. You'll get less breakage, the desired look you want, and there's a ton of styling hacks that come with using the correct brush for your hair's needs.

Since brushes come in all shapes and sizes, we've done the research for you by breaking down the best hair brush to use for each and every hair need. Keep scrolling to find the right tool for your strands.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed