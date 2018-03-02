The Best Hair Brushes for Each and Every Hair Need

Think about how much time and effort you put into choosing a lipstick shade. You pick a set of potential colors, swatch them all, and maybe even take a selfie of yourself with each one on before making your final selection.
But when was the last time you thought about your hair brush? Sure, we reach for the tool once we step out of the shower or when we have serious bedhead without second-guessing it, but when it comes to having good hair days, the actual brush you're using can make all the difference.
Using the right brush for your hair type is one of the most important things you can do for the health of your strands. You'll get less breakage, the desired look you want, and there's a ton of styling hacks that come with using the correct brush for your hair's needs.
Since brushes come in all shapes and sizes, we've done the research for you by breaking down the best hair brush to use for each and every hair need. Keep scrolling to find the right tool for your strands.
VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed
1. For Straightening: Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
Instead of brushing your hair and then running a flat iron over it, use this thermal straightening brush to smooth strands in a single stroke. Amika's hot tool has ceramic bristles, which heat the hair cuticle in record time, eliminating the damage that's often associated with with most thermal brushes.
Amika | $120
2. For Static-Prone Hair: Olivia Garden Ceramic + Thermal Hairbrush
Olivia Garden's ion-charged barrel keeps flyaways under control so that your blowout is smooth, instead of frizzy.
Olivia Garden | $18
3. Best for Detangling Thick Hair: Conair Velvet Touch Large Paddle Brush
A tool with a wide surface area is ideal for getting tangles out of thick, dense strands without forcing you to spend too much time brushing your hair.
Conair | $5
4. For Blowing Out Thick Hair: T3 Anti-Gravity 3-Inch Barrel Brush
A tourmaline and ceramic-infused barrel makes this brush perfect for adding volume to your blowout without any static or frizz. The large barrel is ideal for drying large sections of dense hair.
T3 | $25
5. For Detangling Wet Hair: Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush
Don't let this brush's unconventional shape confuse you. It's designed so that it's easy to handle and control so you don't pull too hard while you're running it through your hair. Since it has wide-set teeth, it'll help evenly distribute conditioner and get rid of snags.
Tangle Teezer | $15
6. For Combing Curly Hair: Conair Copper Detangle Comb
A comb with wide-set teeth will get rid of tangles without snagging curls or causing frizz.
Conair | $6
7. For Controlling Dandruff: Aveda Pramsana Exfoliating Scalp Brush
The looped bristles on this Aveda brush gently exfoliates the scalp as you run it through your hair to loosen up and remove scalp buildup, which can lead to dandruff.
Aveda | $20
8. For Blowing Out Fine Hair: R+Co Round Brush 2
Reach for a round brush with a smaller barrel so that when you're blow-drying your brush to hair ratio is even. This will give you more control when creating volume. A soft boar bristle brush like R+Co's is gentle on strands and boosts shine.
R+Co | $85
9. For Detangling Fine Hair: GHD Detangling Comb
A comb with wide teeth will be more gentle on fine, delicate hair. Bonus: ghd's ceramic tool prevents static and is heat-resistant.
GHD | $22
10. For Teasing: Drybar Texas Tease
A combination of boar and nylon bristles add the right amount of tension you need to backcomb and tease hair for more volume. Plus, this brush's tapered handle simplifies sectioning off your strands when styling.
Drybar | $18
11. For Everything: Mason Pearson Handy Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Considered by pros to be the Rolls-Royce of brushes, this investment cult-favorite tool boasts a gentle, detangling mix of nylon and natural boar bristles that also add shine.
Nordstrom | $150