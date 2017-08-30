Find the Perfect Cut for Your Face Shape

The perfect haircut is more than just a few snips! Before booking a salon appointment, determine your face shape so you'll know exactly what to ask for. You can do this at home by breaking out a ruler and measuring the widths of your brow, cheekbones and jawline, and the length of your face from forehead to chin. If you have an oval face like Ashley Greene, the widths of your brow, cheekbones and jaw are almost equal, but if yours is round like Charlize Theron's, your face is nearly as wide as it is long, with your forehead and jaw curving at the corners. People with heart-shaped faces like Halle Berry have a wide brow and narrow jaw, but if the length and width of your face is equal, you have a square face like Olivia Wilde. We put together a list of our favorite hairstyles every shape-click through to get inspired!

