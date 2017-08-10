Find the Best Hair Color for Your Skin Tone

Sussing out your next hair color is no easy feat. There's a few factors that go into determining which shades will be the most flattering for your complexion. Along with your skin tone, it's also equally important to know your complexion's undertone. This will help narrow down which specific hair color shades will work best with your skin tone.

Sounds confusing, right? It doesn't have to be. Thanks to our comprehensive hair color guide, choosing your next shade has never been easier. We've broken down the best shades for every complexion with celebrity references.

Keep scrolling to find out the most flattering hair color for your skin tone.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures