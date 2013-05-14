Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Fight Frizz Now
Fight Frizz Now

If your hair can predict the weather more accurately than Al Roker, you probably have frizz-prone hair. If rain transforms your smooth blow-out into a curly poodle 'do, you probably have frizz-prone hair. If each strand seems to expand into a fluffy halo at the first sign of humidity, you probably have frizz-prone hair. Don't worry-we found a product for every scenario, commitment level, and budget.
2. Davines Haircare Oi/OilThe natural oils in this double-duty product act as a frizz preventative on damp hair or a frizz treatment on dry hair (or apply it for both, if you're dealing with a serious humidity situation). On towel-dried hair, two pumps seal it so you can blow-dry without frizz, and if fuzz creeps up later in the day, you can add another pump of the oil to make hair shiny ($40; davines.com).
3. Peter Coppola Argan PolishWhy are frizz fighters so obsessed with argan oil? It smooths and moisturizes hair while absorbing quickly, so it doesn't feel greasy like other oils. Warm a few drops in your hands, then apply to ends to seal in moisturize so hair doesn't fuzz out later ($30 for 1.75oz; petercoppola.com).
4. Keratin Complex KerabalmThis triple threat protects and smooths with natural keratin for protein, Argan Oil to hydrate, and Apple Stem Cell Extract to revitalize hair ($28; keratincomplex.com).
5. Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible OilA blend of six oils softens coarse hair, tames flyaways, protects against breakage, and adds shine without making your hair feel greasy or heavy. Bonus: it contains UVA/UVB filters and heat styling protection to make sure hair color lasts longer without fading ($38; bumbleandbumble.com).
6. Living Proof Satin Hair SerumLots of smoothing products make hair weighed-down and feel greasy, but this lightweight formula makes for sleek hair without using heavy silicones or oils, so there's no gunky build-up ($29; sephora.com).
7. ColorProof Crazy Smooth Anti Frizz ConditionJust leave on for one minute after shampooing for glossy, smooth hair. The conditioner softens with Camellia Oil from Japan, Abyssinian Oil from Africa, seaweed, and shea butter—and doesn't contain any harsh sulfates that can strip out hair color and natural oils ($35 for 8.5oz; colorproof.com).
8. Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting MistSpray this heat protector on damp or dry hair, then you're clear to flat iron, curling iron, or blow dry hair into submission without frying it. The mist also sets heat-styled looks so they stay put all day without frizzing out ($15; redken.com).
9. Drybar The ChaserThe only downside of blow-drying your hair into sleek submission? Sometimes it's a little too perfect and you lose all of your natural texture. For a piecier, messier texture, apply a little of this cream after blow-drying to ends and you'll get a more natural, beachy look ($28; sephora.com).
10. The Christine Reconstructive ConditionerThis reconstructive conditioner is designed to hydrate dried out strands and prevent split ends- a definite problem in these humid summer months. It will keep your hair shiny and strong after a day at the beach. ($32 for 12oz; vanthomasconcepts.com).
11. Umberto Beverly Hills Shimmer Shine SprayPumps from thick shine-in-a-bottle formulas can get greasy fast, but a few seconds of this aerosol spray are a light-weight way to finish styling hair to lock out frizz and add shine ($13; target.com).
12. Motions Straight Finish CleanserLots of shampoos can strip hair, leaving it even drier and coarser, a recipe for frizz. This cleanser detangles while softening with shea butter, soy bean oil, and keratin before you even get to conditioner ($7 for the cleanser; target.com).
13. Sally Hershberger Extreme Moisture Repair Hyper Hydration Super Keratin ShampooThese suds say no to severe, color-stripping sulfates and yes to keratin and argan and amla oils to smooth and repair before you even get out of the shower ($9; folica.com).
14. BlowPro You Only Smoother Advanced Smoothing SprayYou know the cycle: hair is frizzy and damaged-looking, so you use a flatiron, curling iron, or blow dryer...whose heat only further damages your hair, so you keep needing more hot tools. This pre-heat spray bonds to hair fibers and smoothes hair's cuticles for a shinier effect and also offers 450 degrees of heat protection ($22; shop.blowpro.com).
15. Philip B Oud Royal Mega-Curl Enhancer For Naturally Wavy or Curly HairThere are lots of days when you walk out of the house with chic, smooth hair—but a few hours later, it's frizz central. This woodsy-scented formula locks in good hair all day with time-released moisture from nourishing amino acids that help protect against even extreme humidity ($18 for 2oz; philipb.com).
16. Evo Easy TigerEspecially good for trying to smooth thick, coarse, hair, this straightening balm keeps curls unwound and flyaways down, but doesn't feel slick or heavy ($27; evohair.com).
17. Orlando Pita Argan SetThe power trio of Argan Gloss Shampoo, Argan Gloss Conditioning Treatment, and Argan Rejuvenating Hair Treatment Oil each uses chamomile, Moroccan Argan, avocado, plus coconut, almond, and of course argan oils to completely smooth hair at every step of the process ($17 for a limited time only; costco.com).
