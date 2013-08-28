Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Fall's Hottest Hairstyles
1. Emmy Rossum's Old Hollywood WavesConsider adding a touch of glam to your fall wardrobe with Emmy Rossum’s soft, shiny waves. To create the Old Hollywood style, hairstylist Giannandre twisted sections of hair into a large curling iron, using Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist ($15; ulta.com) to give Emmy’s waves a high-gloss finish. Before carefully brushing through her wavy locks, he applied Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream ($25; ulta.com) for an all-over silky smooth appearance.
2. Julianne Hough's Piecey BobThinking about sporting a shorter ‘do? Julianne Hough’s wavy bob proves the cropped cut is not only timeless, it's incredibly versatile, too. Allow her perfectly tousled style to serve as inspiration for your next salon visit.
3. Jennifer Aniston's Long LayersJennifer Aniston’s luscious, blown-out locks will forever be a fall favorite. To get the look, add a few drops of Living Proof's Satin Hair Serum ($29; livingproof.com) to keep those pesky flyaways at bay while creating natural-looking shine. To keep her signature style lasting all night long, hairstylist Chris McMillan relied on the brand's Prime Style Extender ($20; livingproof.com), applying the product to wet hair before blow-drying straight with a large round brush.
4. Nina Dobrev's High PonyNina Dobrev’s playful yet sexy pony is the perfect solution to any dirty hair dilemma-and the best part is you don’t need to be a pro (or hitting the red carpet) to rock the same tousled style. To get the look, hairstylist Riawna Capri insists skipping a few washes is a must, along with plenty of texturizing spray. “The dirtier the hair the better!” she said. After tying your hair in a pony, “curl random pieces (not all of your hair) with a one-inch iron, holding it vertically throughout the pony. Then spray Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray ($37; oribe.com) all over for more texture. Lastly, sprinkle some volumizing powder “at the base of the pony to get that extra lift and bounce,” she said.
5. Guiliana Rancic's Sleek BobIf you want to switch up your hairstyle this fall, consider getting a long bob (lob) like Giuliana Rancic. The trendy ‘do flatters every face shape, while the below-the-chin length offers endless styling possibilities.
6. Taylor Swifts' Blunt BangsSleek, straight strands never go out of style. Paired with fringe or not, the singer’s ultra smooth blowout is sophisticated enough for any time of year.
7. Rachel Bilson's Half Up-DoRachel Bilson’s half-up braided hairstyle is a perfect option during those final humid days of summer. After wrapping Rachel's hair around a curling iron, hairstylist Davy Newkirk loosened the curls with a blow dryer. “I parted her hair in the middle, and then took the two top sections and braided them," he said. "Coming together in the center, I pinned the braids under the back section of the hair.” Next, “I pulled the side sections of hair back and secured them underneath to give the illusion of a ponytail.” A final spritz of Oribe Superfine Hair Spray ($29; oribe.com) helped Rachel’s ‘do leave a lasting impression.
8. Hailee Steinfeld's Halo BraidOf all the braided hairstyles we’ve lusted over all summer, Hailee Steinfeld’s braided headband is one that will transition perfectly into fall. To get the look, hairstylist Marcus Francis told us, “take a small section of hair right above the ear and braid it, pulling it over the head to simulate a headband. On the opposite side, connect the braid to a piece just behind the ear to anchor it from slipping. Do the same thing on both sides." Secure the finished product with small bobby pins and apply a few drops of Keratase Elixir Ultime ($25; kerastase-usa.com) for added shine.
