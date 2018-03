Nina Dobrev’s playful yet sexy pony is the perfect solution to any dirty hair dilemma-and the best part is you don’t need to be a pro (or hitting the red carpet) to rock the same tousled style. To get the look, hairstylist Riawna Capri insists skipping a few washes is a must, along with plenty of texturizing spray. “The dirtier the hair the better!” she said. After tying your hair in a pony, “curl random pieces (not all of your hair) with a one-inch iron, holding it vertically throughout the pony. Then spray Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray ($37; oribe.com ) all over for more texture. Lastly, sprinkle some volumizing powder “at the base of the pony to get that extra lift and bounce,” she said.