Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Fall Hair Bargains
1. Fall Hair BargainsYour hair may be your crowning glory, but who says you have to clean out your wallet to get regal-looking strands? We put together the best bargain must-haves for every hair type. Read on to shop all of them now!
2. Davines De-Stress LotionA shift in shade can leave your strands parched, so run a dollop of this carnation-infused hydrator ($24; davinesusa.com for locations) through damp mid-lengths and ends to restore moisture. Plus, the added UV filter protects your color from fading.
3. Yes to Cucumbers Color Protection Shampoo and ConditionerWe can’t decide what we like better about this dynamic duo ($8 each; yestocarrots.com): The fresh scent, or the fact that it keeps our highlights moisturized and vibrant.
4. Mixed Chicks Leave-In ConditionerThanks to the jojoba and primrose oils in this hydrating leave-in ($20; target.com), ringlets are left soft, bouncy, and defined.
5. Ouidad Styling MistCreated especially for curly hair, this light mist ($15; ouidad.com) seals in your ‘do without leaving strands hard.
6. Sebastian Shine Crafter WaxConsider this the alternative to sticky gels. Iridescent shimmer flecks add an extra dimension of shine, while the moldable formula gives curls a polished appearance ($16; sebastianprofessional.com for locations).
7. Lee Stafford DehumidifierThrow this compact spritzer ($9; ulta.com) into your bag tame any unexpected flyaways on the go.
8. Redken Smooth Lock Shampoo and ConditionerThey’re like Batman and Robin for frizzy strands: This dynamic duo ($15 and $16; redken.com for salons) enlists the help of almond oil, polymers, and proteins to combat frizz-causing elements.
9. Tresemme Smooth Salon Silk SerumJust one pump detangles hair and smoothes out even the most unmanageable kinks ($5; drugstore.com).
10. Aveda Pure Abundance Style PrepSpritz this mix of acai oil, passion fruit, and organic aloe ($24; aveda.com) onto strands for a salon-perfect blowout with volume that won’t quit.
11. John Masters Organics Deep Scalp Follicle TreatmentMore voluminous hair starts at the root, so give your scalp some extra TLC with this mist-on treatment ($21; johnmastersorganics.com). A potent blend of thyme and Irish moss stimulate hair growth, leaving your strands healthier, shinier, and significantly thicker.
12. Clairol Volume Mousse
A non-sticky foam ($12; clairolpro.com for locations) that pumps up your strands in all the right places.
13. Blow Pro Time to ShineA nourishing shine mist ($21; ulta.com) that gives straight hair Gwyneth Paltrow-esque dimension.
14. Oscar Blandi Texturizer Spray
Spray on this citrus-scented texturizer ($25; sephora.com) for tousled bedhead waves in a flash.
15. Herbal Essences Honey I’m Strong CollectionLather and rinse your way to stronger hair. The apricot and honey formula in this shampoo, conditioner, rinse-off treatment ($4 each; herbalessences.com for locations) creates a protective layer around each strand to fortify the hair follicle and prevent breakage.
16. Got 2 B Dry ConditionerGirls on the go, take note: This spray-on conditioner ($7; ulta.com) packs all the benefits of a hydrating treatment without having to hit the shower.
17. Next One-Minute TreatmentSmooth on this hydrating treatment ($18; h2probeautylife.com) before grabbing your styling tools. The formula activates on contact with heat, infusing damaged hair cuticles with moisture-rich jojoba.
18. Goody Double-Wear HeadwrapsIt’s like a masked superhero for your hair-by day, it’s a charming headband, but at night, it transforms into a trendy chain necklace ($10; target.com available in late September)
19. Aveeno Pure Renewal Dry ShampooWe love a good dry shampoo, and Aveeno’s latest version just might be our favorite ($8; ulta.com). A blast at the roots gives second-day strands new life, and since there’s no chalky residue, it’s safe for all hair colors.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
