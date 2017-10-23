5 Expensive Hair Tools That Are Actually Worth the Money

Is it just us, or is the price of hair tools following a similar pattern to that of every new iPhone launch? Like your latest upgrade, the technology used in the latest crop of dryers, curling wands, and flat irons continues to evolve at a rate that would do Judy Jetson proud. Though a higher price doesn't always indicate a better payoff, the performance of some options we've seen completely live up to the buzz.
Here, we put together a list of the expensive hair tools worth every pretty penny.
1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Believe the hype—Dyson's first-ever hair dryer is everything the public proclaims it to be. Shaped like a tiny Dyson fan on a stick, this dryer is equipped with an extra motor to take its sound levels to a high, silent frequency not even your dog will be bothered by, so you can continue listening to that podcast mid-blowout. Over 13 liters of air are blasted out every second, and the dryer is equipped with a temperature-stabililzing function to ensure no overheating happens. Even the styling and diffuser attachments, which somehow stay cool the entire time, have been designed to direct all airflow at a specific section and minimize all risk of frizz.
Dyson | $400
2. T3 Whirl Trio Interchangable Styling Wand Set
Equipped with barrels of differing sizes, we justify this purchase by claiming we're basically getting three tools for the price of one. The styling possibilities are pretty endless, especially if you're the adventurous type to veer between rods mid-primp.
T3 | $270
3. Harry Josh Ultra Light Pro Dryer
It's the beauty industry's most buzzed-about dryer, 2.0. As an update to his original tool, Harry Josh gave the new addition to his Pro Tools family a lighter, more ergonomic shape, as well as a hotter temperature, and faster, quieter windspeed. The extended attachment allows pros to hold the nozzle while styling, as you would with a traditional dryer.
Harry Josh | $349
4. GHD Nocturne Platinum Professional Performance Styler
Fun fact: The even temperature output means you don't have to pass over the same section of hair over and over to lock in the texture. That means your hair ends up healthier, with less breakage and dryness in the long run. The curved exterior and contoured plates also allow you to create any finish, from curls and waves to a bone-straight look, using just one tool.
GHD | $250
5. Sarah Potempa Beachwaver
Lazy girls, rejoice—this auto-rotating curling wand takes all the guesswork out of determining which way you need to wind your curl. Simply insert a section of hair, press the button to direct motion either to the left or right, and watch your structured ringlets take shape.
Sarah Potempa | $200