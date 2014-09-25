InStyle’s 2014 Beauty Black Book Is Here! Find Out the Best Salons and Spas Across the Country

Your guide to gorgeous has arrived! Every year we test out the hottest salon and spa services across the country (it’s hard work, but someone has to do it) to bring you the best of the best in hair color, manicures, facials, and more. The most exciting part? InStyle readers will receive an exclusive discount at this year’s locations during the month of October—all you have to do is mention us when booking your appointment to score the deal. You’re welcome!

Ready to get pampered? From Beverly Hills to Philadelphia and everywhere in between, click through our annual Beauty Black Book now to find a city near you!

Take a look back at all our picks from the past three years here.