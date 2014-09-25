InStyle’s 2014 Beauty Black Book Is Here! Find Out the Best Salons and Spas Across the Country

Your guide to gorgeous has arrived! Every year we test out the hottest salon and spa services across the country (it’s hard work, but someone has to do it) to bring you the best of the best in hair color, manicures, facials, and more. The most exciting part? InStyle readers will receive an exclusive discount at this year’s locations during the month of October—all you have to do is mention us when booking your appointment to score the deal. You’re welcome!
Ready to get pampered? From Beverly Hills to Philadelphia and everywhere in between, click through our annual Beauty Black Book now to find a city near you!
Take a look back at all our picks from the past three years here.
1. The Salon in Ames
Ames, Iowa: Color
323 Main St., 515-232-2235
price: $95–$150
Want proof that you don’t have to reside on either coast to score a knockout head of highlights? Just settle back as colorist Joshua Duchene expertly folds foils around thin sections of hair. For our tester, he brushed on a base color then toner for glossy, well-blended streaks. Once he had his way with our tester’s strands, he gave her a trim—free of charge. “I left the salon feeling like a new person,” she says.
2. Julep Nail Parlor
Bellevue, Wash.: Nails
221 Bellevue Way NE, 425-440-0861
Price: $48 for Julep manicure; $74 for Julep pedicure
This bustling nail parlor is stocked with giant wall of Julep shades, well known for their mail order polish-of-the-month club. Once you’ve picked out your Reese pink or Winona greige, get comfy in an orange leather chair. Our tester loved Julep’s own glycolic scrub as well as the extended reflexology-based foot and hand massage.
3. Ramirez Tran Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.; Color
8912 W. Olympic Blvd., 310-724-8167
Price: $350
Beneath this spaces’s quirky wall art (yes, that’s a 20-foot-long alligator skin in an antique wooden frame), we presented color whiz Johnny Ramirez with the ultimate challenge: take our tester’s dark brown virgin hair into natural ombre territory. Before picking up his brush, the two looked at “goal” photos (one of which was of Jared Leto). The result was perfectly graduated color, right down to her toffee-brown tips. Want to see for yourself? The transformation photos are on the salon’s Instagram page.
4. Olive & June
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Nails
430 N. Cañon Dr., 310-247-0500
Regular price: $35 for Margot manicure; $5 and up for nail art
After a hydrating hand and arm massage at this airy salon, our tester started talking nail art. She had a half-moon mani in mind and settled on a pale blue shade with gold semicircles after a chat with artist Yayoi, who then painted the designs freehand. “I left feeling extra glamorous and ready for the weekend,” says our visitor.
5. Mèche Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Color
8820 Burton Way, 310-278-8930
Price: $275–$350
At this bustling industrial-chic salon, colorist Kari Hill works quickly, without sacrificing one iota of attention to detail. She meticulously handpainted small sections to produce natural-looking, sun-kissed honey and caramel highlights that framed our tester’s face and brightened her skin. Our finicky tester gave glowing reviews: “I look like I’ve just returned from a tropical vacation.”
6. Belladonna Face and Body Clinic
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Facials
230 S. Robertson Blvd., 310-360-6300
Price: $185 for 60 minutes
Charlize Theron’s gorgeous glow? Yep, Robin McDonald had a hand in that. Book the Lighten, Brighten, and Tighten Facial, which relies on sound waves to refine skin. In addition to extractions, an enzyme peel and Chinese pressure point massage, this seasoned aesthetician shares at-home tips too. For example, did you know that raw couscous, oatmeal, and yogurt make an effective scrub?
7. Kelley Baker Brows at the Lasky Clinic
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Brows
201 S. Lasky Dr., 310-461-3839
Price: $60
Trimmer extraordinaire Kelley Baker assesses your face structure, your coloring, and even your sense of style. She also snaps a photo with her phone (so you can compare it with your finished look later). Baker snipped our tester’s brows before shaping with wax and then taught her how to use powder to fill them in. “She explained the process to me better than any other pro I’ve met!”
8. St. Julien Hotel & Spa
Boulder, Colo.: Massages
900 Walnut St., 720-406-8218
Price: $155 for 80-minute Aromatherapy massage
You may say the motto of this oasis is “from farm to (massage) table” since the staff gather seasonal herbs from their garden to use in beauty treatments. Our tester zenned out as her masseuse poured on a soothing mix of lemongrass, sweet orange, and rose essential oils, and then employed long, firm strokes to work knots and relieve muscles. Afterward, she took a dip in the sparkling infinity pool. “I floated through the lobby and out the door!”
9. Primp & Polish
Brooklyn, N.Y.: Nails
172 Bedford Ave., 718-384-3555
Regular price: $55 for the Milk amp Honey pedicure; $85 and up for the gel version
This outpost of the hip Brooklyn chain serves up detailed nail art and a polish smorgasbord of 1,000-plus colors. Go on a warm day and chill on the patio, equipped with a dozen pedicure stations and lit under party lights at sunset. Done inside or out, the well-priced Milk & Honey pedicure treats tired soles to an intensive— and painless—dry sloughing (“lots of interest was paid to my calluses,” said our tester) and an ultrarelaxing hot stone massage.
10. Chuan Spa at the Langham Chicago
Chicago: Facials
330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7650
Price: $300–$325 for 80 minutes
The second you enter this feng shui–friendly environment filled with skyline views, you’ll feel a million miles away from the bustling Windy City. Enjoy the Salt Stone Sauna or an Aromatherapy Shower before starting your HydraFacial. After your service, disappear into the Dream Room, complete with futuristic lounge chairs that emit soft aromas, soothing music, and gentle vibrations.
11. Dear Clark Hair Studio
Dallas: Color
3317 McKinney Ave., Suite 101, 214-397-0700
Price: $60–$150
Pro Tara Genger gave our tester the solution for mousy-brown roots and overgrown, faded streaks: caramel-colored highlights. “Every third foil, she added a lighter hue to create a summery pop,” says our tester. The fresh look “exceeded my expectations, which was a relief since it was just two days before my wedding!”
12. Christopher Noland Salon & Beauty Spa
Greenwich, Conn.: Color
124 Greenwich Ave., 203-622-4247
Price: $90–$265
Colorist Quinn Carroll spent pregame time chatting with our tester about the precise tone she was after. “I was still recovering from a bad set of lowlights, which had left my hair a muddy brown,” says our tester. Quinn suggested sticking to just highlights to allow her base color to provide contrast.” Her finished hue, “a pale version inspired by Karolina Kurkova’s,” says our tester, “was exactly what I wanted and really flattered my fair complexion.”
13. The Spa at the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, S.C.: Massages
1 Sanctuary Beach Dr., 843-768-6340
Price: $265 for 90 minutes
In this retreat, nestled in a hotel that’s reminiscent of a grand seaside mansion, slip into one of the softly lit treatment rooms for the Head to Toe Sanctuary, which features a scalp and full-body massage, plus a calming foot wrap. Therapist Amy Matinchek drizzled a citrus oil along our tester's hairline, then rubbed it in. “Her fingers felt like soft raindrops,” says our visitor.
14. Lash House Beauty Boutique
Livingston, N.J.: Brows
250 S. Livingston Ave., 973-992-4300
Price: $35
A pro at crafting precise yet natural-looking face framers, Shanaaz Hyder first measures brows and looks at them from several angles, calling out the teeniest detail (say, one brow being a touch shorter than the other) before tweezing away stragglers. She accentuated our tester’s subtly arched shape with brow powder while schooling her on the best way to hold the brush (at a slight angle, stroking across arches).
15. Kate Somerville Skin Health Clinic
Los Angeles: Facials
8428 Melrose Place, Suite C, 323-655-7546
Price: $260 for 60 minutes
Aesthetician Kate Somerville has been dubbed the guru of glow, and all it takes is a look at her client list to see why (Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad sound familiar?). Relax in an oval-shaped bed for the hour-long DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment. Clinic pro Laura Kay Loveless applies a serum infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamins, then the face is bathed in concentrated oxygen. Our tester said, “My skin was smoother and plumper, and the lines were definitely less visible.”
16. Benjamin with Negin Zand Salon
Los Angeles; Color
8910 Melrose Ave., 424-249-3296
Regular price: $200–$1,500
Negin Zand doles out handpainted color that, she says, is better than anything you’d get from Mother Nature. When our tester asked to have her newfound grays covered up with a brown base coat, Zand eyed the cocoa strands and offered a better fix: subtle, multidimensional balayage streaks that would work with a low-maintenance lifestyle. (Zand also suggested adding a bit of brightness to the ends because children’s hair is naturally lighter at the tips.) Now, there’s a pro who can handle your hair and who has your back.
17. côte
Los Angeles: Nails
11714 San Vicente Blvd., 310-820-0906
Price: $35 for Luxe manicure
You may not find a gel treatment here, but what you will discover are technicians trained to brush on 109 shades of Cote's own vegan and formaldehyde-free polishes in tricked-out stations (all of which come equipped with your own iPad). "Impressive attention to detail throughout" is how our tester summed up her mani, which included an exfoliating sugar-scrub massage, a moisturizing collagen treatment, application of argan oil, and post-polish, a slick of SPF lotion.
18. Ole Henriksen Face/Body Spa
Los Angeles: Facials
8622A W. Sunset Blvd.,310-854-7700
Price: $175 for 50 minutes; $100 for MicroPhoto Treatment
The Ultimate Lift Complexion Treatment is a 360-degree experience that tackles everything from dullness to sagging. It includes exfoliation, lymphatic draining through a suction device, firming serums, and a microcurrent treatment, which employs low-level electricity to stimulate facial muscles so they tighten. (None of this hurt our tester one bit.) Our tester saw a difference when she left: “I was radiant. I’ve never experienced such a thorough facial!”
19. The BrowGal
Los Angeles: Brows
8217 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 6, 310-279-7465
Price: $55
Once our reporter learned that star groomer Tonya Crooks had worked on Megan Fox (her personal eyebrow idol) the day before, she knew she was in capable hands. Using scissors, wax, and tweezers, Crooks—aka the BrowGal— gives new meaning to the word “meticulous.” Our tester swears, “It’s the first time I’ve left a shaping with brows that looked thicker than when I walked in.”
20. Nine Zero One Salon
Los Angeles: Cuts
901 Westbourne Dr., 310-855-9099
Price: $350
Eyeing Jennifer Lawrence’s pixie cut? You’ll find the woman behind one of 2014’s most-buzzed-about crop, Riawna Capri, working her scissors at this West Hollywood salon. She cut our tester’s hair to above the collarbone, then added light, almost-invisible layers. Afterward, she told our tester: “Flip your part all the way over to the side—that’s what I tell Julianne Hough.”
21. Brownes Merchants & Trading Co.
Miami: Nails
32 NE 39th St., 305-538-7544
Price: $50
While our tester loved the spa-like vibe and the raspberry iced tea at this beauty emporium, the power of the Molton Brown pedicure really won her over. From an invigorating soak in bath salts to a “deliciously scented” ginger exfoliating scrub and an insanely sublime lower-leg massage, the pedi kickstarted our tester’s worn soles. And, yes, the polish application was “flawless” too.
22. Deer Lake Lodge & Spa
Montgomery, Texas: Massages
10500 Deer Lake Lodge Rd., 936-647-1383
Price: $120 for 50-minute Holistic massage
As you hit the gravel road leading to the secluded property and walk through the beautiful carved door, you’ll feel the weight begin to fall from your shoulders. Let the pro take it from there with a deep-tissue rubdown that incorporates hot and cold stones. Says our tester: “Cold stones were a nice change, as my typical reaction to a massage with warm ones is to feel overheated.”
23. Dandelion Salon
Nashville, Tenn.: Cuts
1117 Porter Rd., 615-953-3234
Price: $70
With quirky touches like a claw-foot tub filled with greenery smack dab in the middle, this salon still exudes some serious Southern charm. Stylist Christie Bazemore took her time with our tester, getting details about previous haircuts and her lifestyle before snipping. Bazemore cuts hair while it’s damp, then perfects the details after it’s dry. She added a shot of saltspray for texture at the roots, a dab of shine serum and sent our tester on her way with a bunch of product samples—and a hug.
24. The Peninsula Spa
New York: Massages
700 Fifth Ave., 212-903-3910
Price: $225 for 60 minutes
During the Bamboo Harmonizer Massage, therapists gently flick bamboo sticks over sore bodies. Sound painful? “It was the most blissful thing I’ve ever experienced,” says our tester. The signature Espa TriSerum, infused with omega oils, “left my skin soft and supple.” She did have one complaint, however: “I almost fell asleep on the table— that’s how damn good it felt.”
25. The Red Door
New York: Facials
200 Park Ave. S., 212-388-0222
Price: $160 for 75 minutes
Come into this multilevel spa for the Advanced Brightening Facial, which starts on a heated bed to loosen muscles while pros evaluate your complexion. “My aesthetician could tell I had combination skin and took time to extract the junk from my pores. She then massaged ceramide moisturizers from Elizabeth Arden into my cheeks and forehead,” says our tester. “The lights were soft for most of the time, so it was actually a truly relaxing experience.”
26. Nunzio Saviano Salon
New York: Cuts
130 E. 65th St., 212-988-0880
Price: $250
Star stylist Nunzio Saviano has tended the tresses of Brooke Shields and Mira Sorvino. Now, at his namesake establishment, he carefully considers a client’s bone structure and facial features before making that first cut. Our tester was impressed that “the layers he created totally gave my cheekbones a more chiseled look.” The proof, however, after the fact. “A week later, my new lob was still a cinch to style!”
27. Sweet Lily Natural Nail Spa
New York: Nails
222 West Broadway, 212-925-5441
Price: $74 for 60-minute Orange Mint pedicure
The emphasis at this small urban oasis is on comfort and simplicity with no gels or acrylics to be found. The salon makes its own foot masks and exfoliants with seasonal ingredients, like the all-natural orange-and-sugar scrub that buffed away our tester’s roughness from sandal season. A minty lotion made her foot rub all the more invigorating, and a careful paint job left her toes in perfect peeptoe-ready form.
28. Ricardo Rojas Atelier
New York: Cuts
60 E. 66th St., 212-721-5900
Regular price: $300
It pays to be early to sip a Champagne cocktail overlooking Park Avenue while you wait for Ricardo Rojas. The stylist, who has worked on Salma Hayek and Kate Moss, blew our tester away. “I have long, naturally curly hair that falls down my back, and he was the first stylist I’ve met that didn’t want to chop it all off,” she says. After Rojas skimmed layers with scissors and added new, long ones, “my hair looked full and had way more dimension.”
29. Rheanne White Salon
New York: Cuts
14 Jay St., 212-966-2928
Regular price: $500
Stylist Rheanne White, who has brandished her blades around some very hip heads (Girls’ Lena Dunham and her erstwhile onscreen boyfriend, Adam Driver, to name two), now works out of this spacious, clutter-free former art gallery. Once the pro got her hands on our tester’s “hopelessly overgrown” layers, she started slowly snipping damp strands and "moving them around to make sure each fell perfectly.”
30. Rheanne White Salon
New York: Color
14 Jay St., 212-966-2928
Regular price: $150 and up
InStyle deal: $120 and up
The only establishment to make a repeat appearance on this year’s list, Rheanne White Salon also boasts Sarah Spratt, a colorist so skilled she rescued our tester from brassy, calico kitten–style streaks in less than three hours. Spratt laid off the lightener, transforming much of the base into a rich honey brown, then warmed up the blond pieces so they appeared golden, not ashy. “She was so sweet and easy to talk to,” says our tester, who took a selfie with the colorist before she left. “My hair just looked like a million bucks.”
Mention InStyle when booking to receive 20 percent off the price of the service with the pro mentioned, when applicable. The discount is valid for one visit per person per location in October 2014 and applies to the specific service mentioned in each review.
31. Phyto Universe
New York: Facials
715 Lexington Ave., 212-308-0270
Regular price: $200 for 55 minutes
Our tester tried the Magnificence Signature Age Defense Facial at this fragrant Midtown space, breathing her way through some 10 minutes of thorough extractions before blissing out under layers of peptide-rich firming serums and hydrating creams. “They made my face so dewy, it was amazing,” she says. Weeks later, the reporter continued to rave: “My skin still looks clear and more youthful than usual.”
32. Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa
New York: Massages
540 Park Ave., 212-888-8988
Price: $200 for 60 minutes
Multitasking Manhattanites find solace after long days with a Power Massage at this luxe sanctuary, which combines a spa, salon, and gym. Select your pressure and favorite essential oil (our tester’s answers: “medium” and “mint” to uplift), then enjoy expert kneading, as well as yogalike techniques. One mindblowing move? The pro held our tester’s ankle, lifted up her leg, and then flexed her foot back for a slow, deep stretch. Ahh.
33. Atelier ND
Northville, Mich.: Cuts
170 E. Main St., dimachki@me.com (email only for appointments)
Price: $80–$100
Owner and stylist Nina Dimachki’s very private salon consists of just two chairs for hair services, along with a working photo studio. With no other staffer in sight, Dimachki greeted our tester and set about gaining some intel, asking her what she likes and hates about her hair. Armed with scissors, Dimachki snipped off dry ends, also doing away with superfluous layers; then, using a razor, she reshaped the overgrown bangs so they blended seamlessly. “Dimachki’s a total pro who made me love my hair again,” says our tester.
34. Rescue Spa
Philadelphia: Facials
1601 Walnut St., Third Floor, 215-772-2766
Price: $160 for 60 minutes
In this loftlike space, aesthetician Joanna Kula treated our tester’s dry skin with the Bio-Lift Facial. It starts with a heavenly face and neck massage, followed by an enzyme exfoliant. Then Kula uses a hightech tool to deliver a series of lifting and tightening electric currents. (Not to worry, to our tester the pain factor was akin to a light pinch.) Our visitor left with a glowing complexion and hardly a trace of redness.
35. Fabriq Spa
Philadelphia: Massages
728 S. Fourth St., 215-922-3235
Price: $115 for 75-minute Hot Stone Therapy
Housed in a quaint row house, attentive pros tend to you in a room with brick walls covered in small lights, using long, fluid strokes, then a heated stone to address trouble spots. Says our reporter: “My technician spent considerable time working on my face and neck, areas other masseurs treat as an afterthought,” releasing tension she didn’t even know she had.
36. Bijin Salon and Spa
Prairie Village, Kan.: Cuts
6960 Mission Lane, #18, 913-671-7777
Price: $85 and up; Kerastase treatment: $35
Stylist Chloe Brock has mastered the art of classic cuts yet has also honed a knack for snipping modern shapes. After some follicle foreplay in the form of a 10-minute shampoo—complete with a Kerastase conditioning treatment and a stress-zapping head massage with eucalyptus oil—Brock transformed our tester’s look. “I am crazy about my swingy, low-maintenance layers,” she says.
37. Beauty by Dolly
San Diego: Brows
3650 Fifth Ave., Suite 101, 619-664-4740
Regular price: $12
Pros at this hair-removal spot use cotton threads to swiftly clean up brows (and natural sugar wax to tackle other body parts). Our tester, whose skin is “typically discolored after a wax job,” reports that the entire treatment was utterly gentle on her sensitive skin. The new arches gave her tired eyes an instant lift.
38. Caudalie Boutique Spa
Venice, Calif.: Facials
1416 Abbot Kinney Blvd., 310-450-3560
Price: $125 for 50 minutes
This intimate West Coast Caudalie flagship specializes in treatments incorporating the skin-care line’s protective antioxidant and grape-seed-oil-powered elixirs. Enjoy the Premier Cru Facial, in which a technician uses a roller device to work in layers of firming anti-aging serums. A moisturizing mask quenches your face for the duration of the session, while arms, hands, legs, and feet get a little rubdown.
39. Georgetown Salon and Spa
Washington, D.C.: Cuts
2715 M St. NW, 202-333-8099
Price: $120–$150
Mane man Turgay Yavuz wields influence—by way of a fast- moving pair of scissors—over high-powered politicos including a former secretary of state and media types like Katie Couric. The master stylist approached our tester's request for a polished, chemical-free look for her very thick, very curly hair with a unique technique: After shampooing, he styled it with a blow-dryer and round brush followed by a flatiron. Yavuz then cut her hair and gave it a second pass with the flatiron, to our tester's delight: “Every woman who leaves this salon will feel as though she should have the paparazzi nipping at her heels.”