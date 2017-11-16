Everything You Need to Master the Next Big Hair Trend 

The celebrity stylists have spoken, and the prediction for next year’s biggest hair trend is the complete opposite of the chin-grazing style that everyone from Kate Middleton to Mila Kunis adopted. Instead of a cropped and layered bob, lengthier, healthy cuts that hit your collarbone, accessorized with layers, angles, and fringe, could become the most requested look in salons across the country. That means, utilizing products that put an end to split ends and breakage, and keep your mane strong and nourished is key—especially if you’re attempting to grow out your hair without a set of extensions.
We did the groundwork for you and came up with a shopping list of formulas that will cleanse, fortify, protect, and keep your hair growing to the best of its ability. Keep scrolling to check out all our favorite buys.
1. THE ONE BY FREDERIC FEKKAI One to Believe In Leave-In Conditioner
If your only perception of leave-in conditioner is the tube your mom would spritz into your hair before working through your tangles, it's time to get educated on 2017's version. Made with marine-based ingredients, this light mist works to nourish thirsty strands while protecting them from detrimental pollution. Of course, the detangling power is still there. Spray this into your mane before working out and knots to prevent breakage, or just to give your hair a boost of hydration.
The One by Frederic Fekkai | $26
2. TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave-In Spray
Heat styling can make or break a good hair day—the latter when your mane doesn't have any protection from the damaging high temps. This drugstore cult-classic increases your hair's flexibility, so your style sticks around longer, but also acts as a shield from the heat of a curling wand or a flatiron.
Tresemme | $4
3. Herbal Essence Repair Argan Oil Shampoo
If you're growing out your hair, picking the right shampoo is vital. Look for a formula that rids your hair (and your scalp) from build-up product, dirt, and oil, but also infuses moisture and nutrients back into the hair. Herbal Essence's new Repair shampoo is made with aloe, argan oil, and sea kelp to smooth and provide antioxidant protection and hydration.
Herbal Essences | $6
4. Leonor Greyl Creme Regeneratrice Conditioner
Growing out your hair can be incredibly frustrating for anyone with chemically-compromised or already-damaged hair. A heavy-duty conditioner can ease the process by essentially helping to rebuild the hair shaft. This creamy blend provides moisture, soothes thanks to seaweed and chamomile, and prevents further breakage thanks to wheat protein. One wash and you'll feel the difference.
Leonor Greyl | $43
5. VERNON FRANCOIS Re~Vamp Mid Length Repair Cream
Ideal for straight, wavy, curly, coiled, and tightly coiled hair, celebrity hairstylist Vernon François created a lightweight cream that's meant to seal your cuticle down to prevent fraying and breakage. It'll do this without weighing down your mane or making it look limp, too. To use it, pump the product in your hands and work it in downward strokes from the mid-lengths to the end, and wash it out after 30 minutes.
Vernon Francois | $33
6. Virtue PERFECT ENDING SPLIT END SERUM
Stop split ends from stopping in the first place with a serum that's made with a superstar healing ingredient called Alpha Keratin 60ku, which is identical to the kerain in your hair, skin, and nails. The blend of protective pea protein, hydrolyzed quinoa, which enhances color and helps retain moisture levels, and baobab seed oil, round it out and make it a true haircare game-changer.
Virtue | $40
7. Kérastase Fusio-Dose HOMELAB
Once only a treatment you could receive from your stylist during an in-salon appointment, Kérastase is giving you the power to treat your mane to a professional and personal customized restorative treatment. When you visit your nearest Kérastase salon, your stylist will help you build your own lineup based on your concerns. If you're growing out your hair, maybe you want something that'll help add density and resistance to your locks. Then, when you get home, you can squeeze the Booster vial into the Concentré vial and apply it in place of your conditioner once a week. Each kit comes with four treatments.
8. PUREOLOGY Strength Cure Superfood Treatment
Just like sheet masks for your complexion, hair masks have transformative powers. This color-safe and vegan formula is made with olive oil to boost moisture, shine, and add smoothness, while goji berry extract is a carrier of needed nutrients for your strands.
Pureology | $44
9. R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub
A good hair day starts at your scalp. It's not sexy, but it's the truth. Keep the area that sprouts your strands in tip-top shape with a formula that cleanses, exfoliates, and balances this sensitive area.
R+Co | $38