Everything You Need to Master the Next Big Hair Trend 

The celebrity stylists have spoken, and the prediction for next year’s biggest hair trend is the complete opposite of the chin-grazing style that everyone from Kate Middleton to Mila Kunis adopted. Instead of a cropped and layered bob, lengthier, healthy cuts that hit your collarbone, accessorized with layers, angles, and fringe, could become the most requested look in salons across the country. That means, utilizing products that put an end to split ends and breakage, and keep your mane strong and nourished is key—especially if you’re attempting to grow out your hair without a set of extensions.

We did the groundwork for you and came up with a shopping list of formulas that will cleanse, fortify, protect, and keep your hair growing to the best of its ability. Keep scrolling to check out all our favorite buys.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments