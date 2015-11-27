Winter Hair 101: Every Scalp Issue, Solved!

Oh, the weather outside is frightful—and the damage it does to your hair isn't what we'd call delightful. The dry winter air combined with heat styling is enough to put even the healthiest strands under a great deal of stress, but it isn't until we're experiencing major loss, flakiness, or an overall oily appearance that we realize we've forgotten to give our scalp the same TLC as our ends. A healthy scalp results in healthier hair overall, and whether you're plagued by itchiness, dryness, or major irritation, we put together a list of products to help you tackle your biggest scalp problems. Scroll down to find the perfect remedy to your issue at hand.
-
1. If Your Scalp Is Flaky
While some people make a big deal about how uncomfortable the word "moist" makes them, we hate saying the word "dandruff" just as much as we hate dealing with it, so in this case, a little moisture is key. To tone and hydrate your scalp, spritz on the Earth's Nectar Green Olive and Lavender Scalp Oil, which can also be used as a deep conditioning treatment on those days when the switch between the 12-degree weather and super dry office heat takes too much of a toll.
$19; sephora.com
-
2. If You Have Too Much Product Buildup
A little hairspray goes a long way, with some formulas being much, much harder to remove than others. For the product-obsessed among us, make sure to lather up with the Alterna Exfoliating Scalp Treatment once a week to slough away any remnants of dry shampoo or pomade—we're especially big fans of how effective the tiny bristles are, while giving us flashbacks of those therapeutic salon scrub-downs.
$36; ulta.com
-
3. If Your Scalp Is Itchy
Stop scratching! Right after showering, apply this tea tree-rich formula to replace that uncomfortable itchy sensation with a comforting one that tingles ever-so-slightly.
$17; ulta.com
-
4. If Your Scalp Is Dry
When your knitted cap and a trusty deep conditioner aren't enough to keep the arid winter weather from drying out your scalp, use the Cake Restorative Scalp Tonic by GM Reverie all over following your lather-rinse-repeat cycle, and in two weeks, expect your skin to feel more nourished.
$72; gmreverie.com
-
5. If Your Scalp Is Constantly Oily
Piling more product onto an oily base usually results in an even heavier feeling, but hear us out. Batiste's can also act as a primer if you're constantly plagued by a slick finish. Wash your hair as normal and rough-dry it with your fingers. When it's about 75-percent water-free, blast the dry shampoo at your roots in sections, and blow in the product using a round brush. This creates a preventative barrier against the oil, as well as a lifted, more voluminous foundation.
$8; ulta.com
-
6. If You're Losing Hair
When it seems like you're losing more and more strands to your hairbrush, address the root of the problem—literally—with a fortifying serum like Dr. Dennis Gross' Anti-Aging formula. The infusion of copper peptides help to anchor in the strands already there, while ingredients like saw palmetto kick your growth cycle into overdrive.
$54; sephora.com
-
7. If Overprocessing Left Your Scalp Irritated
Did too much time with your double-process color leave your scalp slightly touchy? Apply a few drops of Jane Carter's Scalp Nourishing Serum to damp hair, massage it in, and let the calming blend of essential oils soothe any particularly dry or inflamed areas.
$14; target.com