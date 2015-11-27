Winter Hair 101: Every Scalp Issue, Solved!

Oh, the weather outside is frightful—and the damage it does to your hair isn't what we'd call delightful. The dry winter air combined with heat styling is enough to put even the healthiest strands under a great deal of stress, but it isn't until we're experiencing major loss, flakiness, or an overall oily appearance that we realize we've forgotten to give our scalp the same TLC as our ends. A healthy scalp results in healthier hair overall, and whether you're plagued by itchiness, dryness, or major irritation, we put together a list of products to help you tackle your biggest scalp problems. Scroll down to find the perfect remedy to your issue at hand.

