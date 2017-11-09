This Is the One Hair Texturizer That Doesn't Terrify Me

In the same way I have only recently started eating avocados (no joke, within the past few years), texturizing spray is a totally new territory for me. Some people swear by it, some use it every single day, but I'm a rookie to the category.

My hair is naturally wavy, and when I wore it super-long, it held a curl pretty well and eliminated the need for any texture-enhancing products—chalk it up to the all that heat damage and color processing I put it through. I cut it to shoulder-level earlier this year, which was when I realized, oh crap, maybe I do need to use more products. Since most of the hair left behind was pretty healthy, my curls and waves I worked so hard to craft usually fell out as soon as I stepped outside, and my hairstylist Michael Sparks recommended using a texturizer to simultaneously hold the style while imparting an effortless, cool girl vibe.

There was just one problem. I was terrified of the stuff. Formulas I test-drove in the past left my hair stiff or sticky, and usually did nothing to create that bedhead tousle. A chance encounter with Drybar's Triple Sec Texturizer ($26; sephora.com) changed my mind forever.

So, here's what happened. I curled my hair too tightly and wanted to give it a blast of dry shampoo to loosen the spiral. Even on clean hair, it works, and it's a trick I've been using since pro hairstylist Marcus Francis taught it to me. I accidentally reached for the bottle of Triple Sec I had in my medicine cabinet, and was pleasantly surprised with the results. The product worked to transform the corkscrew to a beach wave, but unlike other texturizers I've tried, didn't leave my hair feeling like I coated it in hairspray.

Being able to run my fingers through my layers is really important to me, and I was able to do just that without disrupting the texture using Triple Sec, and don't even get me started on the scent. It smells so great, I occasionally catch myself grabbing a section and straight-up sniffing it at my desk. Air-drying my hair is not exactly my forté, but I find myself doing it a bit more frequently since Triple Sec came into my life.

While my layers are somewhat damp, I'll spray on a veil of the stuff, and let the heating in my apartment do its thing.