7 Dry Shampoos That Actually Make Your Hair Feel Clean

It's hard to remember what life was like before dry shampoo, and we can easily count the relationship we have with the product as our healthiest and longest-lasting.

Still, not all formulas are created equally. We've experimented with enough to know what we don't like—a heavy, too-stiff finish that resists every time we want to run our fingers through, which ultimately makes our hair feel even dirtier—and what we do like. Dry Shampoos that are practically weightless while still absorbing all the dirt and oil rank at the top, and they're particularly successful if they're so effective, we forget we even have the product on.

Here, we put together a list of the very best dry shampoos that actually make your hair feel clean.

