7 Dry Shampoos That Actually Make Your Hair Feel Clean

It's hard to remember what life was like before dry shampoo, and we can easily count the relationship we have with the product as our healthiest and longest-lasting.
Still, not all formulas are created equally. We've experimented with enough to know what we don't like—a heavy, too-stiff finish that resists every time we want to run our fingers through, which ultimately makes our hair feel even dirtier—and what we do like. Dry Shampoos that are practically weightless while still absorbing all the dirt and oil rank at the top, and they're particularly successful if they're so effective, we forget we even have the product on.
Here, we put together a list of the very best dry shampoos that actually make your hair feel clean.
1. Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
How do we love Drybar's OG dry shampoo? Let us count the ways. Aside from the divine scent, we love how this fine mist gets our oil levels in check without giving our strands an extra gritty texture. Even on darker hues, no traces of a powdery finish are left behind.
Drybar | $23
2. Suave Keratin Infusion Color Care Dry Shampoo
Consider this a dry shampoo with a very active extracurricular life—aside from leaving your roots feeling as clean as they did the day you last lathered up, Suave's formula has added keratin smoothing benefits, and UV protectants to keep your color from fading.
Suave | $5
3. OUAI Dry Shampoo Foam
A far cry from the mousse you once scrunched into your layers, this foam is infused with diatomaceous earth, which whisks away dirt and oil on contact.
Ouai | $28
4. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
The natural rice starch infused in this formula absorb all traces of excess oil, while giving your roots a weightless boost in volume.
Amika | $22
5. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is so technologically-advanced, we're convinced Apple engineers are behind its creation. Simply mist it on as you would any other formula, and allow it to sit for one minute. Don't be put off by the initial chalky appearance—just trust the process. While it sits, tiny micro-spheres work to trap oil and dirt, which can then be brushed completely out of your layers.
Living Proof | $22
6. Batiste Cherry Fruity & Cheeky Dry Shampoo
File this under our ongoing list of drugstore favorites. A few blasts of this cherry-scented mist around our crown never fail to give our blowout a few extra days of staying power.
Batiste | $6
7. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle
The addition of nettle into the brand's long beloved formula serves your dry shampoo with a side of skincare, as it helps to reduce oil production in the long-term.
Klorane | $20