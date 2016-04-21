Dove's New #LoveYourHair Campaign Celebrates Diversity in Beauty

It’s an exciting time for beauty diversity, with women standing up and taking action against the unrealistic standards we’ve lived under for decades where “beauty” was pigeon-holed into characteristics only a select few actually hold. Dove’s brand new #LoveYourHair campaign is the perfect example of how the movement is gaining traction with the important message that beautiful hair can include all textures, shades, lengths, and styles.

Shockingly, according to research stats from Dove, 3 in 4 women believe they would have more self-confidence if they felt like they weren’t being judged by their hair and a whopping 90 percent of women say they need to embrace their strands and quit comparing themselves to others. Sadly only 11 percent of women say they love everything about their hair and wouldn’t change a thing. These are numbers that have to change, and Dove’s #LoveYourHair campaign team members, like Me, My Hair, and I: Twenty-seven Women Untangle an Obsession author Elizabeth Benedict, are at the ready to champion that change.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Love Your Hair campaign because it fits perfectly with what I’ve learned talking to women across the country about hair. We need to love our hair and ourselves more and those two things are intrinsically connected,” said Benedict.

In the campaign film, a diverse group of women who are bucking the stereotypes of what hair they “should” have according to ridiculous societal pressures are featured wearing their locks exactly as they please…and they all look gorgeous.

Chances are if you watch the spot, you’ll totally be able to relate. Hopefully the film and the hashtag can give us all that little reminder to love ourselves just the way we are.