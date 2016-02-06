5 Easy DIY Hair Masks to Whip Up in Your Kitchen

Sometimes what your hair really needs is a break from harsh ingredients and a little pampering courtesy of a natural, homemade mask. It doesn't matter if you have uncontrollable frizz or lifeless ends, several ingredients that are probably in your kitchen right now can help nourish your strands. If you're not sure where to begin, there's no need to worry. We've gathered 5 easy solutions to blend up this weekend. Read on to discover the DIY treatments that will fix all of your hair woes.
1. Brightening Hair Mask
Give flat dull hair a radiant boost with a nourishing avocado mask. Before shampooing, combine half of the vitamin- and amino acid-packed fruit with 1/4 cup of hydrating olive oil and 1 tablespoon of honey to instantly add shine to lackluster strands.
2. Smoothing Hair Mask
Tame frizz by whipping up a banana and almond oil fix. Bananas contain a healthy dose of potassium, vitamin E, and natural oils which will work together to smooth frizzy strands. From roots to ends, coat hair with a mixture of 1 banana and 1 tablespoon of almond oil, and let the mask work its magic for 20 minutes.
3. Strengthening Hair Mask
Combine 5 strawberries with 1 cup of yogurt and 1 egg for a mask that will strengthen weak hair. The vitamin C-rich fruit boosts iron absorption, plus, the protein-packed eggs will fortify brittle tresses in 15 minutes flat.
4. Cleansing Hair Mask
Don't forget to give your scalp some TLC. Before shampooing, pre-cleanse your crown by stirring 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice into 1 cup of water. The acidity of the vinegar combined with the baking soda helps to naturally banish dandruff, while the lemon juice helps to balance the pH of your scalp. Be sure to focus this mask on your scalp for 10 minutes and rinse out thoroughly for a squeaky clean finish.
5. Moisturizing
There's no secret that coconut oil has become the remedy for just about every beauty problem, but combining the beneficial ingredient with olive oil will take your beauty routine to the next level. Whip up 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 2 tablespoons of olive oil with 1 egg, and pamper thirsty strands for 20 minutes to revive dehydrated ends.