Dessert Headbands? Yes, Please!

Hair accessories are the easiest way to go from "I-definitely-overslept-this-morning" to "yes, I am a responsible adult with a good alarm clock." Seriously have you ever had a horrifically bad hair day that you turned into a super cute hair day via a really great headband?

That's totally a rhetorical question because the answer is yes, of course. So while we already have a soft spot for any type of headband or crown (flower crowns, mermaid crowns, etc), we're especially enamored with these sweet as sugar dessert headbands.

At the Ines Di Santo bridal show in New York City, models hit the runway with headbands adorned with cupcakes, doughnuts, cakes, waffles, and cookies. Just typing that out made us insanely hungry.

The crowns were each custom made by flower crown artist, Crowns by Christy. So why the #cakecakecake at a bridal dress preview?

Albert Urso/Getty Images

Albert Urso/Getty Images

The show was inspired by a French Patisserie, so Christy took that very literally and made some adorably sweet dessert headbands and brought the entire concept to life.

On that note, we'll take one cupcake, please!

Unfortunately they're not actually edible, but if there ever was a way for us to enjoy desserts more than by eating them, it would be by wearing them.