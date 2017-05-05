Daily Beauty Buzz: Zoe Saldana's Half-Up Curls

There's something to be said about a carefree half-updo. Especially when combined with buoyant waves, the hairstyle evokes a romatic vibe—and as an added bonus, is one of our alternatives for wearing fourth-day strands that won't involve a top knot, or coating our heads in dry shampoo. We're big fans of Zoe Saldana's look in particular, which leaves her soft curls totally down on one side, but pinned back on the other side of her part.

Though a style like this is typically done with hair swept to the side, we love the effect on Saldana's direct center part, and it's an easy way to create a polished look in a matter of minutes.

VIDEO: How to Get Jen Atkin's Beachy Waves

RELATED: Zoe Saldana On Being a Feminist Mom and Working in Hollywood

If you have naturally curly hair like Saldana's, you can simply air-dry your way to a style like this. Run a leave-in conditioner through your mid-lengths and ends, then let the air do its thing, or dry your hair using a diffuser to to bring out your natural curves. Once you're done, touch up a few strands with a curling iron if needed, then take a few strands spanning from the top of your part, to the front portion of your ear. Twist the section inward until you reach the back of your head, then anchor in place with two or three bobby pins.