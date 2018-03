Not all of us are major risk-takers. "You can't go wrong with pastel nails and there's no precautions to follow," says Ji Baek, owner of Rescue Beauty Lounge in N.Y.C. One word of wisdom? "Cooler tones like greens and blues do look best on the feet while warmer tones like peach and pink work on hands."Rescue Beauty Lounge nail polish in Starfish-Patrick ($18, rescuebeauty.com ) and Rescue Beauty Lounge nail polish in Bikini Bottom ($18, rescuebeauty.com ).