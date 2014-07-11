Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Short, Curly Celebrity Hairstyles We Love
1. Rita Ora
The singer, who, thanks to mane man Chris Appleton, chopped her hair into an asymmetrical bob earlier this year, often plays around with long extensions, but put her short cut on display in this heavily textured style.
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Though extensions may account for Lawrence’s quick jump back into bob territory, she’s experimented with the style, often adding texture, like these beachy waves at the Cannes photo-call for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.
3. Nicole Richie
This cotton candy shade has been a staple of Richie’s since she teased her Instagram followers with a lavender-hued wig several months ago. Recently, Richie went for a bolder ombre shade, adding slight waves with a curling iron.
4. Julianne Hough
Early on, Hough was a proponent of the bob, but quickly ventured into pixie territory. These side-swept finger waves and slinky Marc Jacobs gown give the star a '20s feel.
5. Morena BaccarinBaccarin spent three years sporting a gamine pixie as the leader of extraterrestrials in V, and has since opted for her natural curls, including a bob-length 'do at this year’s SAG Awards.
6. Rose Byrne
Polished curls and a blonder 'do gave Byrne the look of an Old Hollywood pinup at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
7. Charlize Theron
After buzzing her hair in preparation for Mad Max 4: Fury Road, Theron’s steadily reached pixie length, tying it back in a ponytail while making the press rounds for A Million Ways to Die in the West.
8. Solange Knowles
Knowles is often credited with having a feisty sense of fashion, yet the singer is equally experimental with hair: She has recently rocked an Afro, dreadlocks, a buzzed head, and straightened locks.
9. Taylor Swift
Swift gave the world a glimpse of her natural hair texture with this subtle wave and pinned-back bangs during a day out in N.Y.C.
10. Iggy Azalea
Azalea chopped her long strands into a lob, with fierce hot pink dip-dyed tips.
