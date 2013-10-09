Jun 6, 2016 @ 3:15 PM
Natural Curls
1. Solange KnowlesSolange’s signature au naturel style is the perfect way to give heat-damaged curls a chance to recover.
2. Salma HayekSalma Hayek’s thick mane and natural waves gave off a relaxed, effortless vibe.
3. BrandyBig, show-stopping curls helped the songstress make a bold statement.
4. Morena BaccarinConsidering a bob for your next salon visit? The Homeland star’s playful curls are an easy way to switch up the shorter hairstyle.
5. Vanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens swept her full, bouncy curls over one eye for a flirty finish.
6. Serena WilliamsThe tennis star stayed on top of her game with long, free-flowing coils.
7. Alicia KeysThe soulful singer’s pixie proved its versatility with soft, tousled curls topping off the edgy style.
8. Nathalie EmmanuelNathalie Emmanuel let her shiny, shoulder-grazing coils hang loose for a high-volume look.
9. Anna FrielThe British actress paired her glowing complexion with naturally coiffed tresses.
10. Hailee SteinfeldLong, loose spirals put the finishing touches on Hailee Steinfeld’s red carpet style.
11. Rachel LefevreWith full, fiery curls like Rachel Lefevre’s, there’s no need to fuss with a flat iron.
12. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton took a break from sleek styles and embraced her natural texture with voluminous ringlets.
13. Amy PoehlerThe funny actress casually styled her chin-length locks with messy, all-over waves.
14. Debra MessingDebra Messing showcased her famous red locks with large, loose curls falling past her shoulders.
