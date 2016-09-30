Got Curly Hair? You Need These 5 Frizz-Fighters

If you’re a curly girl, we don’t have to tell you your hair type is prone to frizz. Because of the nature of ringlets, the cuticle (that’s the outer layer of each strand) is more exposed and less able to retain moisture. The cuticle absorbs the air around your hair, and with that expansion comes frizz. To help prevent unwanted pouf, stock up on these five curly-girl-approved frizz-fighters.
1. DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner
Since lack of moisture is the primary culprit of frizz, a moisture-rich leave-in conditioner is key, says client adviser Cindy Leech of New York City’s DevaCurl Salon, who favors this olive oil–based formula. Use a quarter-size dollop if your hair is medium to long, and closer to a dime size if your hair sits at your shoulders or above, she advises.
DevaCurl | $10
2. Aquis Mimi’s Diva Dryer Hair Turban
After washing your hair, take time with the drying process. Regular towels can rough up the hair cuticle, causing frizz, but a tightly woven microfiber towel is gentler. Apply styling product, then use the towel to scrunch locks from the bottom to the root to remove excess water, she says. Allow to air-dry.
Aquis available at Amazon | $10
4. Ouidad Botanical Boost Spray
If your curls are looking limp, a spritz of this shea butter– and aloe vera–infused spray instantly moisturizes, which results in lift. “Just spray a little in and scrunch,” says Leech, who adds that this can be used in the morning as well as multiple times throughout the day to refresh.
Ouidad | $20
5. Miss Jessie’s Nightcap
The friction caused by sleeping on curls can bring mega-frizz in the morning. Though a smooth satin pillowcase helps reduce frizz, a nightcap (which acts as a buffer between your hair and your pillow) can solve the problem without requiring a new set of bedding. Before putting on the cap to protect your curl pattern, twist hair into a pineapple ponytail that sits on the top of your head, suggests Leech.
Miss Jessie's | $5