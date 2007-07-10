THE LOOK Long thick curls

HOW-TO Let washed hair air-dry, then add body. To do this, you can add a couple of extensions like Katharine did, placed at the back of the head under the hair. For the top of the hair, use a three-inch round brush and do a C-motion with your wrist to create the wave. Then use two-inch Velcro rollers on the rest of your hair and spray with shaping spray. Remove rollers after at least 20 minute and finish with a second coating of spray.

INSIDER TRICK Avoid hot tools when you have extensions in your hair.



