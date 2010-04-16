Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Cross Country Blowout Deals
-
1. Pipino New YorkTHE LOCATION
Pipino Nolita
3 Centre Market Place
New York, NY, 10013
212-871-5533
Pipino Salon at Spa Chakra on Fifth
663 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY, 10022
212-871-3060
pipino.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle reader receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
2. AMS Salon and LoungeTHE LOCATION
123 S. 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA, 19102
215-569-1515
amssalon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $35 to $45.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
3. Bumble & BumbleTHE LOCATION
Bloomingdale's 59th Street
1000 Third Avenue
New York, NY, 10022
212-705-2899
bumbleandbumble.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $35.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
4. Giovanni & PileggiTHE LOCATION
256 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA, 19102
215-568-3040
giovannipileggi.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $30 to $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
5. Mizu SalonTHE LOCATION
Mandarin Oriental Hotel
Prudential Center
776 Boylston Street
Boston, MA, 02199
617-585-6498
mizuforhair.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
6. Oscar Blandi SalonTHE LOCATION
545 Madison Avenue
New York, NY, 10022
212-421-9800
oscarblandi.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $50 to $150.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
7. Sharon Dorram Color at Sally HershbergerTHE LOCATION
17 East 71st Street
New York, NY, 10021
212-535-3519
sdsh.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services with select stylists, regularly $75 to $100.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included
-
8. Ted Gibson
THE LOCATION
5481 Wisconsin Ave, Level 2
Chevy Chase, MD, 20815
301-951-4445
tedgibsonbeauty.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $60 with staff and $45 with assistants.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
9. Umi Salon
THE LOCATION
75 Newbury Street
Boston, MA, 02116
617-247-0770
umisite.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratutity is not included.
-
10. Blo-DriTHE LOCATION
408 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL, 60654
312-595-3000
blodri.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $25 to $45.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
11. Figo SalonTHE LOCATION
265 North Old Woodward Avenue
Birmingham, MI, 48009
248-723-7990
figo-salon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $37.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
12. Oribe SalonTHE LOCATION
1627 Euclid Avenue
Miami Beach, FL, 33139
305-538-8006
oribe.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $60.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
13. Soda SalonTHE LOCATION
597 Atlanta Street
Roswell, GA, 30075
770-642-1392
sodasalon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $35 to $90. In addition, Soda is offering 20% off their Kerastase Treatment Blowout.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
14. Ceron SalonTHE LOCATION
Ceron Salon at Uptown Park
1180-12 Uptown Park Boulevard
Houston, TX, 77056
713-892-8330
ceronsalon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
15. Frederic Fekkai DallasTHE LOCATION
47 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX, 75205
214-219-3600
fekkai.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $65.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
16. Mane Attraction SalonTHE LOCATION
Biltmore Plaza
3156 East Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ, 85016
602-956-2996
maneattractionsalon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $33 to $60.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
17. Andy LeCompte SalonTHE LOCATION
616 North Almont Drive
West Hollywood, CA, 90069
310-273-4100
andylecomptesalon.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $85 to $150.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
18. Gene Juarez Salon & SpaTHE LOCATION
607 Pine Street
Seattle, WA, 98101
425-373-3710
genejuarez.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off the Perfect Blow-Dry service with select stylists, regularly $40.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon and mention discount code MG1. Gratuity is not included.
-
19. Jet Rhys SalonTHE LOCATION
3846 5th Avenue
San Diego, CA, 92103
619-291-7511
jetrhys.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $40 to $90.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
-
20. Sally Hershberger Los AngelesTHE LOCATION
760 North La Cienega
Los Angeles, CA, 90069
310-854-4922
sallyhershberger.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/6/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services with select stylists, regulary $85 to $100.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
1 of 20
Pipino New York
THE LOCATION
Pipino Nolita
3 Centre Market Place
New York, NY, 10013
212-871-5533
Pipino Salon at Spa Chakra on Fifth
663 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY, 10022
212-871-3060
pipino.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle reader receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
Pipino Nolita
3 Centre Market Place
New York, NY, 10013
212-871-5533
Pipino Salon at Spa Chakra on Fifth
663 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY, 10022
212-871-3060
pipino.com
THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle reader receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $75.
THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM