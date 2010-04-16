THE LOCATION597 Atlanta StreetRoswell, GA, 30075770-642-1392THE DEAL From 5/7/10 through 7/16/10, InStyle readers receive 20% off blowout services, regularly $35 to $90. In addition, Soda is offering 20% off their Kerastase Treatment Blowout.THE DETAILS To redeem this offer, present a copy of InStyle Hair at the salon. Gratuity is not included.