HOW-TO Spray damp hair with a wave-control spray and then blow-dry with a round brush. "Make sure to brush up, and get the roots of the hair as hot as the skin underneath can handle," says Garner's InStyle cover stylist, Ward Stegerhoek. "Dry in 2-inch sections-you need a nice amount of hair to heat it up and keep the temperature." Quickly roll up each section in a Velcro roller (1-inch roller is best) before it cools. After 30 minutes release rollers and lightly brush out hair with your hands to soften the look. To make the accent curls around the face use a amp#190;-inch round iron to flip up and out from the face.

INSIDER TRICK "Use lots of wave-control spray to get the best result," says Stegerhoek. "It only works properly if you spread thoroughly through the hair. You still get a soft, not crunchy look."

No Frizz Styling Spray, Living Proof, $14



