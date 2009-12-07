Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Cover Hairstyles
-
1. Julianne Moore
WHEN InStyle’s March cover shoot
WHY IT WORKS Loose, undone waves melded with the softness of Moore’s textured wrap and pretty pastel makeup.
-
2. Katherine Heigl
THE LOOK Modern Marilyn Monroe
HOW-TO Wash hair with volumizing shampoo and conditioner and blow-dry hair with a paddle brush. Create a side-part and twist large sections around a one-inch curling iron before finishing with hairspray.
BUY ONLINE NOW Living Proof shampoo, $10 for 2 ounces; sephora.com
-
3. Hilary Swank
THE LOOK Voluminous waves
HOW-TO Apply oil treatment to damp hair and dry using a large round brush. Set large sections with a one-inch iron and secure cooled curls with rubber-coated clips.
INSIDER TRICK "Wrap the iron down like you would rollers for natural fullness rather than beachy waves," says stylist Robert Vetica.
BUY ONLINE NOW Application Yoyette, $16; sheilastotts.com
-
4. Salma Hayek Pinault
HOW-TO After parting hair on the side, hairstylist Robert Vetica set her damp strands in pin curls. Once set, he misted Salma's strands with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Use the right tool for the job. "A standard comb works for medium density or fine hair, but to give Salmavolume, a wide-toothed bone comb is needed," says Vetica.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccanoil Luminous hairspray, $20; at folica.com.
-
5. Scarlett Johansson
HOW-TO For young, playful curls, hairstylist Duffy spiral set Johansson's hair with a small-barrel iron. After creating a side-part, Duffy broke up the ringlets with a wide-toothed comb while building texture and the shape with her fingers. She finished with a mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Don't overload your curls with product! "Your hair will drop and the texture will look like plastic," warns Duffy. "Curly hair can look overdone."
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oréal Elnett StrongHold hairspray, $13.99; at target.com.
-
6. Gwen Stefani
HOW-TO For Stefani’s glam pompadour, stylist Danilo washed her hair with Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths Shampoo, “for a healthy base.” He blow-dried her locks and gave them a quick mist of volume stray as he fluffed-up the texture. Next, Danilo spiral-set her strands with a large iron and let the curls cool before running his fingers through them. “Messy is fun. Play with the pieces and break them up,” says Danilo. He tucked away the length into a tousled French twist and finished with a light spritz of texturizer spray to lightly set the style.
INSIDER TRICK Can’t find a texturizer spray that you love? When his favorite brand was discontinued, Danilo began swapping-in dry shampoo for the same touchable results.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Pantene Pro-V Beautiful Lengths Shampoo, $6.15; drugstore.com.
-
7. Anne Hathaway
HOW-TO Hathaway's soft cover coif began with an application of leave-in conditioner and a mist of volumizing spray in her damp strands. Stylist Danilo quickly dried her hair and tousled her locks with a large curling iron, creating soft movement rather than tight ringlets. Danilo completed the style with Pantene Texture Spray for, "that undone look that people try to get with second day hair."
INSIDER TRICK Once her hair was perfect, Danilo had Hathaway flip her head upside-down, "to take it from being a fresh, set look to being last-all-night, easy and touchable," he says.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Pantene Pro-V Texture Spray Wax, $5.99; drugstore.com.
-
8. Heidi Klum: February 2009
HOW-TO For this breezy cover look, hairstylist Robert Vetica applied Moroccan Oil to damp hair before blow drying. To build volume he wrapped three inch sections around a medium sized curling iron starting at the front of the head and working his way back. “For extra body, back comb and tease at the crown,” he said.
INSIDER TRICK Not a curling iron whiz? Try wrapping hair downwards around hot rollers instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccan Oil, $39; amazon.com.
-
9. Whitney Houston: January 2010
HOW-TO Stylist Tiffanie Dixon washed Houston’s hair and applied small drops of White Sands’ The Cure volumizing leave-in conditioner before blow drying. After curling hair in small sections, Dixon finger combed to separate each curl and polished the look with a mist of finishing spray.
BUY ONLINE NOW White Sands The Cure , $30; whtiesandsproducts.com.
-
10. Taylor Swift: December 2009
HOW-TO Hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek washed Swift's hair with Living Proof No Frizz shampoo and conditioner. When hair was dry, he curled it with a large iron and used a wave-defining spray. Next Stegerhoek lightly brushed her strands to smooth out the waves and misted with holding hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Use a bigger curling iron on naturally curly hair to create looser, more sophisticated waves.
BUY ONLINE NOW Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner, $24; livingproof.com.
-
11. Reese Witherspoon: November 2009
HOW-TO Hairstylist Mark Townsend applied a dab of oil to the ends of damp hair before blow-drying with a mixed bristle round brush. To add loose waves, he wrapped three-inch sections around a 1 1/2-inch curling iron. For the finishing touches, Townsend raked a dollop of styling cream through the hair to break up the waves.
INSIDER TRICK To create volume, Townsend sprayed Biolage by Matrix Bodifying Spray Gel into damp hair-mostly at the roots.
BUY ONLINE NOW Biolage by Matrix Bodifying Spray Gel, $17; drugstore.com.
-
12. Drew Barrymore: October 2009
HOW-TO Mark Townsend created this look by first applying a volumizing mousse to Barrymore’s damp hair and then blow-drying it with a round brush.
INSIDER TRICK To add a bit of texture, Townsend added a small amount of VaVoom by Matrix Design Pulse Messy Couture Molding Paste when the hair was dry. “We didn't want the hair to look too done,” he says. “We wanted the hair to have a little edge to it.”
BUY ONLINE NOW VaVoom by Matrix Design Pulse Messy Couture Molding Paste, $15; amazon.com.
-
13. Vanessa Hudgens: Fall 2009 Makeover Issue
HOW-TO For Hudgen’s straight, silky style, stylist Andy LeCompte worked lightweight oil into damp hair. Then he carefully ran an FHI Heat Platform flat-iron through small sections.
INSIDER TRICK Choose a flat-iron with tourmaline technology, which produces negative ions that seal in moisture.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Heat Platform Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Styling Iron, $126; drugstore.com.
-
14. Jennifer Lopez: September 2009
HOW-TO Cover hairstylist Ken Paves applied shine serum downwards from the middle of the shaft to smooth hair. To create body, he spritzed the roots with volumizing spray. “Even though the hair was slicked back, it gave it enough substance and volume,” says Paves. After he blew the hair out, he secured it on the back of the head with a hooked elastic band.
INSIDER TRICK To maximize sleekness, Paves recommends blow-drying your hair in the direction that you’re going to wear it.
BUY ONLINE NOW Invisipin Bungee Hair Elastics, $5; rickysnyc.com.
-
15. Katherine Heigl: August 2009
HOW-TO Stylist Campbell McAuley applied lightweight straightening gel to damp hair, and then blow-dried with a round boar bristle brush. After setting the hair with large Velcro rollers, he used a paddle brush and straightening iron to soften curls.
INSIDER TRICK To give Heigl's classic bob an edge, McAuley used CTONICS Elixir Milk leave-in conditioner as styling cream.
BUY ONLINE NOW CTONICS Elixir Milk, $25; ctonics.com.
-
16. Leighton Meester: Spring 2009 Hair Issue
HOW-TO For Leighton’s fine hair, hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan applied a small amount of Herbal Essences Set Me Up Spray Gel to sopping wet strands. “Less is more,” says Strahan. “It’s about showcasing the hair, not the product.” To add volume, he blew it dry with a round brush and then rolled it back. The stylist then set the hair with Velcro curlers and used a curling iron to give it more movement. Next, he used his fingers to release the ringlets and misted with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If you have thicker hair, Strahan recommends applying mousse instead of a spray gel to hold your style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Herbal Essences Set Me Up Spray Gel, $4; herbalessences.com.
-
17. Michelle Pfeiffer: July 2009
-
18. Rebecca Romijn/June 2009
HOW-TO To achieve this look, hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek sprayed Romijn's damp hair with an anti-frizz styling spray. He set the hair with large rollers and later loosened curls with a round brush and blow-dryer.
INSIDER TRICK Opt for a round brush with a metal or ceramic barrel instead of a wooden one. “It’s almost like you’re using (a curling) iron because after you blow-dry a section for a while the whole brush gets warm,” says Stegerhoek.
BUY ONLINE NOW CERAMION Ceramic & Ion Thermal Hair Brush, $32.40; amazon.com.
-
19. Jennifer Garner: May 2009
HOW-TO Spray damp hair with a wave-control spray and then blow-dry with a round brush. "Make sure to brush up, and get the roots of the hair as hot as the skin underneath can handle," says Garner's InStyle cover stylist, Ward Stegerhoek. "Dry in 2-inch sections-you need a nice amount of hair to heat it up and keep the temperature." Quickly roll up each section in a Velcro roller (1-inch roller is best) before it cools. After 30 minutes release rollers and lightly brush out hair with your hands to soften the look. To make the accent curls around the face use a amp#190;-inch round iron to flip up and out from the face.
INSIDER TRICK "Use lots of wave-control spray to get the best result," says Stegerhoek. "It only works properly if you spread thoroughly through the hair. You still get a soft, not crunchy look."
BUY ONLINE NOW No Frizz Styling Spray, Living Proof, $14; sephora.com.
-
20. Salma Hayek: April 2009
HOW-TO Stylist Robert Vetica applied MoroccanOil to wet hair and blew it out using a large round brush. When hair was dry, he used Tresemme heat protectant spray and then curled hair with a one-inch iron "to give it a slight bend on the ends," says Vetica.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a strong hairline like Hayek's, and want to redirect it more easily, Vetica says to use gel.
BUY ONLINE NOW MoroccanOil cream, $30; at planetbeauty.com.
-
21. Sandra Bullock: March 2009
THE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Stylist Gavin Harwin used heat protectant and volumizing sprays before blow-drying the hair. Then he used a one-inch Hot Tools curling iron to get the curls around the entire head and brushed it out with a Mason Pearson brush.
INSIDER TRICK Sandra arrived at the shoot with dry hair, so Harwin dampened it a bit to have a clean slate to work with.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Volumizing Spray, $21; at qvc.com.
-
22. Kate Winslet: February 2009
THE LOOK Straight with soft volume
HOW-TO Renato Campora created this look for Winslet by first “trimming the hair so that it touched the shoulder with layers around the face to give it a lot of movement.” Use his steps to get the look: start with Federic Fekkai Coiff anti-frizz serum on wet hair, then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush.
INSIDER TRICK Campora avoided using a lot of product on Winselt’s thin hair. “Too much product would weigh it down.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff Perfecteur, $25; at dillards.com.
-
23. Kate Hudson: January 2009
THE LOOK Soft wavy layers
HOW-TO David Babaii styled this cover look by blow-drying it roughly and then applying whipped mousse in the hands and then raking it through the hair. Follow that by curling one-inch sections of hair, holding the iron vertically.
INSIDER TRICK Style the bangs by blasting the dryer (cold air) at the bangs so they part open to the sides.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goldwell Flexi-Whip Mousse, $16; at planetbeauty.com.
-
24. Heidi Klum: December 2008
THE LOOK Piecey waves
HOW-TO Helena Faccenda created this look with a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron from Hot Tools and curled the entire head. Then she used Sebastian silicone drops for shine and texture and blow-dried the hair again to remove half of the curl to give it a more natural look. “Then I used Frederic Fekkai pomade to separate it so it looked very tousled,” says Faccenda. “Then I finished by blow-drying it in a million different directions.”
INSIDER TRICK Faccenda says that the crazy blow-drying helped to give the look energy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai pomade, $23.50; strawberrynet.com.
-
25. Beyonce: November 2008
THE LOOK Sleek and straight
HOW-TO Beyonce's stylist Kim Kimble got this look by adding a few drops of her Sleek straightening serum to Beyonce's damp locks and then blew her hair out straight using a paddle brush. She finished by smoothing over the hair with a Linea Pro diamond flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK Kimble used a thermal ionic paddle brush. "Because of the ionic properties, it helps to straighten the hair and tighten the cuticles, so hair looks smooth and shiny when you blow-dry it," says Kimble.
BUY ONLINE NOW Thermal Styling Brush, Kim Kimble, $16; kimblebeauty.com.
-
26. Meg Ryan
THE LOOK Beachy waves
HOW-TO To get this look, stylist David Babaii spritzed Meg’s freshly-washed, damp hair with his Bohemian Beach Spray “to give her hair volume and great texture in the wave.” He then blew it dry with a diffuser, “bringing the hair up slowly and not touching to too much to prevent frizz,” says Babaii. When hair was dry, he took any less-wavy pieces and curled them with his FHI one-inch iron to look like the rest of the waves; and then finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Babaii spritzed beach spray at the roots to make sure the top of her head wasn’t flat and straight.
Bohemian Beach Spray, DB for Wild Aid
