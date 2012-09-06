British neo-soul singer Corinne Bailey Rae hits the season’s highest notes-punchy red lips, vibrant coral cheeks, and electric blue lashes-without missing a beat!



GET THE LOOK “There’s nothing more striking than a bright red lip,” says makeup artist Kay Montano, who styled Corinne. But the iconic crimson pout does shift slightly from season to season. This fall’s version is matte with an amped-up intensity. To get your complexion ready for the emphasis that a cherry lip brings, Montano recommends dabbing on a sheer concealer to hide minor imperfections. “You have to tone down any redness, otherwise the red lipstick will draw more attention to it,” she says. After using concealer on Rae, Montano smoothed a creamy gold shadow onto lids for a subtle highlight and swiped lashes with black mascara. For the singer’s lips, she chose MAC’s matte blue-based Ruby Woo lipstick. “It looks good on everyone, from the palest to the darkest girls,” she says. Using a small stiff brush, Montano applied color in short strokes along Rae’s natural lip line, then filled in the rest of her lips. To finish the look, manicurist Adam Slee painted nails hot pink.