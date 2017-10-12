These Are the 4 Coolest Hair Dryers Right Now

Technology in the hair realm seems to evolve as quickly and frequently as that of the smartphone world, and things are getting pretty futuristic for the blow-dryer category in particular. We're not talking about a certain $400 model that made big news last year—these new installments all come in below the $150 mark, and come equipped with built-in diffusers, are shaped like round brushes, or even emit fragrance.
We put together a list of the four coolest options we've found so far. Keep scrolling to find out about each one now.
VIDEO: Why You Should Think Twice Before Using a Hotel Hair Dryer
-
1. Revlon 360º Dual Fast Hair Dryer and Styler
Revlon's transformative tool would make a worthy sidekick to Optimus Prime. Insert a section of hair into the open space, then work the tool back and forth in vertical motions to both sides of your hair, or close off the nozzle to switch it back to a more traditional shape.
Revlon | $60
-
2. Hai Styleset Professional Dryer
File this under the coolest device we never knew we needed. Pressing the fan button on the dryer's handle triggers the tool to emit a soft jasmine fragrance your layers will immediately grab onto.
Available at Hai Beauty Concepts | $140
-
3. Bed Head Curlipops Diffuser Dryer
Curly girls, rejoice—you'll never waste time searching for that diffuser attachment again, with Bed Head's pancake-shaped dryer, which makes it easier to dry and shape your ringlets while evenly distributing the airflow.
Bed Head | $35
-
4. Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush
For those who can actually juggle a round brush with a blow-dryer, we salute you. For the rest of us who can't, pick up Amika's tool, which fuses both devices into a more user-friendly shape.
Amika | $100