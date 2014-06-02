Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Color Guard: The Best Products For Protecting Your Hue
-
1. R + Co Gem Stone Color Shampoo and ConditionerThe Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants just got a beauty counterpart. This fade-fighting duo ($24 and $25; randco.com) is versatile enough to work on both pale blonde and deep brunette hues alike thanks to the ample dose of pea extract in each formula, which preserves the color you have and prevents further shifts in shade.
-
2. Redken Blonde Idol Custom-Tone ConditionerKeeping our bottle blonde hue looking salon-fresh up until our next appointment was once a pipe dream-until the arrival of Redken's Custom-Tone Conditioners ($32 each; redken.com for locations), that is. Simply click the dial on the cap to your desired setting, and the pump will dispense a custom amount of the color-depositing formula depending on how much brassiness needs to be neutralized. The purple-tinted conditioner works best on cool blondes, while the golden version is perfect for preserving warm tones.
-
3. Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine GlossAn appointment with famed celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, who has worked with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, doesn't come without some waiting time, but if you're in need of a quick fix, reach for the pro's Ultimate Shine Glosses ($26 each; sephora.com). The airy foam mirrors the effect of an in-salon toning treatment to boost your blonde tones, amp up your brunette, or add a touch of fire to your red.
-
4. Sebastian Professional Color Ignite Multi-Tone Shampoo and ConditionerWhether you're rocking ombre strands or traditional highlights, chances are your hair contains a multitude of tones, each one requiring its own specific needs. Luckily, Sebastian's Color Ignite Multi-Tone duo ($15 and $17; sebastianprofessional.com for locations) caters to all of them. The smart formula identifies the variations in shade, then targets and reconstructs the damaged gaps in your hair follicles for a healthy shine and soft texture.
-
5. Shu Uemera Color Lustre Shades Reviving BalmWith more hydration than an at-home glaze but more color-preserving benefits than a standard conditioner, Shu Uemura's tinted hair balms ($58 each; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) are a must for bottle blondes, brunettes, and redheads. The mask, infused with linseed oil for extra nourishment, instantly revives tired shades by depositing rich color pigments where you need them most.
-
6. Drybar Gold Mine Shimmering Leave-In ConditionerNeed to buy time between salon appointments? One pump of Drybar's Gold Mine Leave-In Conditioner ($29; thedrybar.com) gives your highlights extra dimension. Despite its blinged-out first impression, the product won't leave you looking like a disco ball-the fine mica particles reflect light to give your strands a shiny finish, and the frizz-taming formula acts as a weather barrier for your blowout.
-
7. Bumble and Bumble Color Minded UV Protective Styling BalmA chic pair of mirrored aviators can shield your eyes from the sun, and Bumble and Bumble's Color Minded Styling Balm ($28; bumbleandbumble.com) does just the same for your strands. After lathering up, work a small dollop through your damp hair, and the innovative formula filters out fade-inducing UV rays while forming a glossy shine.
-
8. Eufora Color Revive Beautifying ElixirsCan't find a color-depositing conditioner you like? Be your own mix-master with Eufora's Color Revive Elixirs ($40 each; beautifyingelixirs.com for locations). Add three to five pumps to your favorite conditioner, mix in the pigments, and apply from root to tip as a weekly color pick-me-up.
-
9. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning MaskThink curly girls can't play with color? Think again. Briogeo's vitamin-rich mask ($26; briogeohair.com) prevents our highlighted ringlets from taking on a cotton candy-esque texture, with a cocktail of hydrating elements like keratin, argan oil, aloe, and more.
-
10. Carol's Daughter Tui Color Care Hair OilA blend of nourishing oils that can be used as an in-shower treatment, or applied before styling to lock in shine, and prolong the life of your color ($14; carolsdaughter.com).
-
11. Color Wow Brass Banned Mousse for Dark HairJust because you're a brunette, doesn't mean you're immune to brassy hair. After a few months, dark hair dyes have the tendency to develop an orangey tint, but this jade-hued mousse ($24; ulta.com) instantly neutralizes hints of yellow or red, not to mention, provides amazing hold.
