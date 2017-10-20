5 Classic Short Haircuts That Will Always Be in Style 

Unlike your off-the-shoulder top or the fringed boots you had to have last season, these classic short hairstyles have no expiration date. So if you’re ready to lose length, but have no interest in keeping up with the ever-changing Instagram hair trends, you’ve landed on the right web page. From short and soft pixie cuts to shaggy bobs that hold texture and wave beautifully, these cropped cuts have stood the test of time and will always be in style. Keep scrolling for a few pro hairstylist suggestions to ask for at your next salon appointment.
1. Cropped Pixie
Judy McGuinness, a senior stylist at mizu salon in New York City, says a soft super short pixie with micro bangs is one of the most classic short haircuts of all time. Look to photos of Zoë Kravitz or Kate Hudson for inspiration, and be sure to ask for the same length all over.
2. Pixie Cut with Length
Our pro says this is a "classic short hairstyle that gives a ton of versatility with styling." Viola Davis and Kris Jenner are two celebrities who own this look without flaw, and because there is length on top and on the sides, you can mix things up with texture and accessories.
3. Classic Square Bob
No matter your hair texture, a bob that gives off Parisian or 1920s vibes is a no-fail option if you want to go short. Opt for a style that hits right at the chin, and know you can add in side-swept or blunt, piece-y bangs.
4. Long Shaggy Bob
McGuinness says this hairstyle should be cut with razor if possible, and your stylist should add in a lot of layers. As for the length, this bob should hit anywhere between the chin and the collarbone. Taraji P. Henson, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and Cate Blanchett all demonstrate this timeless style.
5. Blunt Lob
Want to go short but not too short? Don’t fret—you have options. Our pro suggests going for a precise cut with no layers that hits the collarbone. It’s chic but totally effortless, and you’ll look back at photo albums with zero regrets. Bring along this picture of Allison Williams as reference.