Classic Medium-Length Haircuts That’ll Always Be in Style

Never worry about your hair aging you again. Instead of picking the most trending style of the moment (like you did with the perm back in ’82), consider a cut that has stood the test of time. We’re talking the type of hairstyles that looked good in the ‘50s, ‘70s, in the early aughts, and right now.
And if you’ve come to prefer the medium length genre that hits around your collarbone, you have way more options that just the standard lob. We chatted with celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, a pro who works with stars like Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and Mindy Kaling and got the lowdown on five classic looks that you can wear for years to come.
1. A Chic Bob
"Kerry Washington’s look is polished and chic. The bob and bangs balance each other out and gives the illusion of a slimmer face," notes Mena. Take note: Going shorter doesn't mean less work in the AM. "Typically shorter styles like this require more maintenance and more visits to your stylist to keep your haircut fresh and sleek," he warns.
2. A Timeless Lob
"The lob is the new classic style," explains Mena. "It is super flattering for every age and face shape." It's also one of the most versatile cuts of all time—you can wear your hair up, down, tousled, straight, or in an Old Hollywood wave like Oscar-winner Emma Stone.
3. Long Layers
Keep your length where it is but add in movement and body with longer, flirty layers cut around your face. This pic of Karlie Kloss should give you an idea of how transformative hair shaping can be. Another reference idea? Bring in a picture of Mena's client Jordana Brewster's longer layers, but ask your stylist to keep your cut around your clavicle.
4. A Blunt Cut
This bold look has always (and will always) make a statement. "A blunt cut is a fun look to dress up and down—it's sharp and is your #1 accessory," notes Mena. The InStyle team is forever envying this sleek red carpet hair moment from Mila Kunis.
5. A Textured Bob
Channel Mena's client Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer when creating a messy, tousled look with volume at the root. "A textured bob is young, youthful and edgy. Who doesn’t want that?" says Mena.