Classic Long Hairstyles That’ll Never Age You

There’s no cut-off point for having long hair. If you prefer a cut that hits below your collarbone, you should wear it with pride. However, there are a few styles that are the definition of decades (see perms), and maybe a better decision is opting for a look that’ll stand the test of time. Your age shouldn’t determine your length, but your cut also doesn’t need to reveal your birth date.
These classic long hairstyles, layered, blunt, and even accented with flattering fringe, will continue to be no-fail options for years to come. Keep scrolling to get a few pro-approved ideas for your next salon appointment.
1. The Modern Shag
"The shag definitely made a comeback this year, and I love cutting them," says Davide Marinelli, an Oribe Educator and the owner of Davide Hair Studio. "Shags give a cool, sexy, rock and roll vibe with length, layers, and flirty bangs." If you love the look of tousled waves, this is the style for you. Bring this picture of Suki Waterhouse to the salon, pull up a snap of Chloë Grace Moretz and ask to keep your length, or as Marinelli suggests, reference Freja Beha Erichsen.
2. Blunt Cut with Strong, Blunt Bangs
Want to hide the wrinkles on your forehead without Botox? Our pro suggests this look, as seen on Jessica Biel, that also accentuates your eyes and cheekbones. "The size of the bangs is determined by how much the client wants to open up or close the face. Analyzing the client’s body is crucial to keeping the cut age appropriate. For example, a blunt cut that comes at or past the bra strap elongates the neck and makes it appear slimmer, but too much length can have an aging effect."
3. Long Layers with Curtain Bangs
Channel Brigitte Bardot, Georgia May Jagger, or that effortlessly chic French girl you've been attempting to emulate for years. "I like to cut inner layers, meaning you cut layers on the inside going from short to long as you get to the crown. This layering technique gives the hair movement and body without the hassle of trying to keep all the layers around the brush when blow-drying," explains Marinelli.
4. A-Line Straight Long Lob
"This classic look can be modernized by cutting the hair slightly shorter in the back and in a long, pointed angle hitting the top of the bang in front. This will slim the face, elongate the neck, and accentuate the chest," explains Marinelli of this look demonstrated by celebrities like Kerry Washington and Kim Kardashian.
5. Cher Hair
"This is for the woman who can rock long locks that hit at her lower waist," says Marinelli. Demi Lovato is a recent celebrity adopter. "By doing a long face frame and bringing the hair forward when cutting, the result is a V-shape in the back, which makes the waist appear slimmer and shoulders firmer."