Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Classic Hollywood Glamour
-
1. Classic Hollywood Glamour
Haven't you always wanted just a little of that smoldering Hollywood style? Get classic red carpet hair with Frizz-Ease Products from The John Frieda Hair Care Experts. It just takes four easy steps and you're on your way to uber-glamour.
-
2. 1. Start in the ShowerWith Frizz-Ease® Smooth Start® Shampoo and Conditioner. The minute water touches hair, the shampoo and conditioner with Frizz Mending Complex spring into gear for the ultimate in shower smoothing.
-
3. 2. Treat Hair While WetTreat hair right out of the shower with Frizz-Ease® Original Hair Serum. A dime-sized drop makes a big difference when applied away from the roots, focusing on lengths and ends of hair for ultra glossy smooth style.
-
4. 3. Protect From The HeatMist hair with Frizz-Ease® Heat Defeat® Protective Styling Spray to shield strands from hair-sizzling heat appliances. Blow dry hair with a big round brush to keep strands smooth. Next, divide hair into sections and wrap around a 1" curling iron working horizontally from the part to create all-over curls. Let curls cool for five minutes to set.
-
5. 4. Finish and SetNext, brush curls with a soft paddle brush for the desired amount of waves. Finish with Frizz-Ease® Moisture Barrier Hair Spray to lock in style and block humidity.
1 of 5
Classic Hollywood Glamour
Haven't you always wanted just a little of that smoldering Hollywood style? Get classic red carpet hair with Frizz-Ease Products from The John Frieda Hair Care Experts. It just takes four easy steps and you're on your way to uber-glamour.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM