Christina Aguilera's Latest Pierced Braid Must Be Seen

There's no stopping Christina Aguilera, and we mean that in every sense. To be honest, we were kind of sad last week after The Voice's season finale because we thought we wouldn't get to see the singer (and her beauty looks) as much. Luckily, we stand corrected. In fact, she's still putting her hair and makeup on full display — just take a look at what she just sported in Rabat, Morocco.

Christina was in town for a music festival and, needless to say, she did not disappoint. Etienne Ortega created her stunning makeup — oversized lashes and a bold red lip — but it was her hair that was a total showstopper. Stylist Chris Appleton went for another pierced braid (remember this one from The Voice?) along her hair part and styled the rest of her locks in voluminous waves. Edgy, yet so beautiful.

Details @xtina ❤️ Be sure to Come check out how @jenatkinhair and I work work work 💇🏼 in London on 30th June at our @maneaddicts event! 🇬🇧 link In bio A photo posted by Chris (@chrisappleton1) on May 29, 2016 at 5:38am PDT

We wonder how many hoops does it take to create the look? #askingforafriend