Daily Beauty Buzz: Christie Brinkley's Retro Waves 

When you're struggling on deciding how to style your hair for an event, you can never go wrong with a classic look. Case in point: the retro waves that Christie Brinkley wore to celebrate her partnership with Merz Aesthetics in Beverly Hills.

The supermodel brushed her long blonde hair into a deep side part and styled her strands in loose, bouncy waves. To get a similar look, try using a large barreled wand like ghd's Curve Creative Curl Wand ($199; sephora.com). Using a clamp-free tool will make it easier to control the size of the curls you're creating, and avoid creases. For an extra dose of Old Hollywood glamour, Brinkley tucked the right side of her hair behind her ear.

Regularly using hot tools to style your hair can cause dryness and breakage. If you want your waves as shiny as Brinkley's, we recommend running a nourishing hair serum such as Bumble and bumble's Invisible Hairdresser's Oil ($40; sephora.com) through your finished look. It will give your strands a glossy finish while hydrating.

Brinkley complemented her elegant hair with soft eyeliner, rosy blush, and a touch of pink lip gloss.