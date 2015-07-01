Beauty Black Book Directory By City: C - I

-
1. Park Hyatt Aviara Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.: Massages
7100 Aviara Resort Drive, 760-603-6902
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Light, airy, and wicker-filled, this SoCal spa excels at service from the moment you’re handed a chilled aromatherapy towel on arrival. Our tester found her 10 minutes of back massage and 40 minutes of leg work not only incredibly relaxing, she was convinced the deep, staccato leg action helped flush out toxins and smooth away dimples. “Afterwards I saw a noticeable difference in the tone of my thigh muscles and any glimpse of cellulite was gone!”
-
2. The Umstead Spa
Cary, N.C.: Massages
100 Woodland Pond Drive, 866-877-4141
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
At this spacious spa inside the swanky Umstead Hotel, our tester was greeted with a tonic of ginger, carrot, and orange, then asked to select both an organic oil, then choose the focus of her Aromatherapy massage. Her pick? All-over movement with emphasis on hips and shoulders to soothe strained muscles after a weekend of heavy gardening. The massage-veteran described the full-body rub as “all-around excellent.”
-
3. CHANNING’S STUDIO & SPA
Chicago, Illinois: Brows
67 E. Oak St., Suite 3W, 312-280-1994
Price: $100 for the first appointment
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Owner Cheryl Renella has major red-carpet cred, having groomed the brows of stars like Angelina Jolie and Jeremy Piven. At her small and inviting spa, Renella not only makes over neglected sets (as was the case for our tester) but also doles out helpful tips for managing arches on your own. After cleaning up our tester’s mismatched pair and filling out her “too thin” ends, Renella pointed out the “pluck and no-pluck” zones (tweeze just above eyelids, not above arches) for the thickest-looking results.
-
4. CIVELLO SALON
Chicago, Illinois: Cuts
621–623 N. State St., 312-253-0707
Price: $50–$125
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
If you’re scrolling through Pinterest, just waiting for inspiration to strike, book a slot at Civello, where stylists are eager to consult with you and create a highly personalized cut. Consider our tester: She met with her pro and detailed her conservative streak—explaining that she didn’t want to lose more than 1 inch of her fine, wavy hair but also needed a solution to control its tendency to mushroom out around the ends. They then sorted through visuals on a laptop. “We talked about my morning routine and styling habits to nail down a shape that would work,” she says. Her stylist was careful to pinpoint the start of split ends before snipping them off with scissors, slicing into ends to finish the clean-up job. Using a flatiron to refine her soft waves, the pro left our tester with her desired length, plus a bouncy (not pouffy) amount of volume.
-
5. Chuan Spa at the Langham Chicago
Chicago: Facials
330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7650
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
The second you enter this feng shui–friendly environment filled with skyline views, you’ll feel a million miles away from the bustling Windy City. Enjoy the Salt Stone Sauna or an Aromatherapy Shower before starting your HydraFacial. After your service, disappear into the Dream Room, complete with futuristic lounge chairs that emit soft aromas, soothing music, and gentle vibrations.
-
6. Pink Dot Beauty Bar
Charleston, S.C.: Makeup
227 Meeting St., 843-637-4111
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
This charming hot spot offers a full range of makeup lessons in a robin’s egg–blue interior filled with antiques. For a wearable daytime look, pro Andrew Petersen gave our tester a veil of Vincent Longo La Riviera Sun Face amp Body Golden Glow bronzer ($32; beauty.com) to highlight her bone structure—followed by amethyst eyeliner ($26; susanposnick.com) to accentuate her brown eyes, and a coat of sheer pink gloss on lips. Her takeaway? An individualized routine she knew she could master.
-
7. Jon Rich Hair Spa
Charlotte, N.C.: Color
4310 Sharon Rd., 704-362-6005
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Salon owner Denise Antonacci (the pro behind former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s golden tresses) brightened up our tester’s hair by highlighting fine pieces along the hairline and crown, and finished with her fave post-color perfector: gloss. “It can be clear to add shine or tinted to impart a subtle tone and balance out your color.”
-
8. The Spa at Glenmere Mansion
Chester, N.Y.: Massage
634 Pine Hill Rd., 845-469-1939
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Hidden in the Hudson Valley is Glenmere Mansion, a hilltop hotel with 18 guest rooms. But a day trip is all you need to experience the indulgent Journey to Shambhala bath and massage ritual. (Note: Bring a swimsuit.) A massage therapist guides you through the 150-minute service inside the luxe bathhouse ending with a 60-minute massage sure to leave you tension-free.
-
9. Buff Beauty
Chicago: Brows
2231 N. Clybourn Ave., 773-904-8065
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Photos of bold-arched beauty icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot inspire all who enter this cute salon. Our tester received VIP-worthy attention from pro Betsy Kamerzell-Marks. After a consult, she waxed, trimmed, then tweezed for 30 minutes, until she got perfectly symmetrical results.
-
10. b. a Salon on Armitage
Chicago: Hair Color 1022 W. Armitage Ave., 773-348-4100
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Multitaskers, rejoice! This posh Lincoln Park hot spot offers up an iPad on request, so you can email away while colorist and owner Becki Shunick blends in subtle layers of varying shades of honey, wheat, or strawberry.
-
11. George The Salon
Chicago: Haircuts
23 W. Hubbard, Fourth Floor, 312-923-9444
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Salon director and stylist George Gonzalez told our tester (in a nice way, of course) that her long hair was weighing down her face. The remedy? Gonzalez cuts the length of the hair when wet, crafting face-framing layers for a volume-boosting effect. Once hair is dry, he pulls out interior layers, weaving them through his fingers to expose and snip dead, damaged ends for a smooth, healthy finish.
-
12. Leah Chavie Skincare
Chicago: Facials
2500 N. Halsted St., 773-327-7051
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Painted seafoam green with crisp white accents, the soothing space was where our reporter experienced the popular Repechage Reveal and Renew facial, featuring a glycolic peel that exfoliates and evens skin tone without stinging. After a calming (and seriously hydrating) seaweed mask, skin was so “soft, rosy, and radiant,” said our tester, that there was no need for makeup.
-
13. PARLOUR
Cincinnati, Ohio: Color
2600 Woodburn Ave., 513-961-4247
Regular price: $65–$600
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Staffers instantly win you over with a free cocktail at the start of your service. And here, even the drinks have a personalized touch—they’re concocted by the chef at a local pop-up restaurant and include such unexpected creations as “grilled lemonade,” which earns rave reviews. Owner Jessie Hoffman’s work is just as artful; she began our tester’s treatment with a scroll through an iPad for the kind of hue that would successfully boost her too-dark brown. Opting for an almond base with golden-brown highlights and a subtle ombré effect overall, our tester got a tension-zapping scalp massage before Hoffman got busy with ammonia-free Davines products to craft the light-catching look. Also to love? The salon’s smart blow-dry policy: A 10-minute blowout (when heading home for takeout and Netflix) comes with every color treatment; you can pay $15 more for the kind that will wow for a bigger night out.
-
14. Lanphier Day Spa & salon
Darien, Conn.: Facials
20 West Ave., 203-656-4444
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
The first U.S. spa by Decleor, the luxe French skin-care company known for products infused with natural extracts, earns a round of applause for its “gentle and pampering” facials. The Aroma Essential treatment left skin “beyond dewy for two days.” All facialists are trained to use specific circular strokes and light pinching motions to work products deep into the pores, a technique that’s close to hypnotic. “I could have fallen asleep—it was that relaxing,” said our reporter.
-
15. BENEFIT COSMETICS BOUTIQUE PRESTON
Dallas, Texas: Brows
4022 Villanova Dr., 214-764-8380
Regular price: $21
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Delightfully whimsical, with a pink interior dotted with white and Lucite accents, this high-energy salon is an all-fun zone where pros happily teach visitors how to brush and fill their own arches. The brand’s Signature Brow Wax includes a three-point mapping technique: To determine the ideal length and arch of your brows, technicians measure the spacing of your eyes and face shape before trimming and waxing. After a soothing dose of aloe, our reporter got her free makeup application, then declared Benefit’s Gimme Brow ($24; benefit cosmetics.com) “my new go-to brow filler.”
-
16. ESPA SPA AT THE JOULE
Dallas, Texas: Facials
1530 Main St., 214-261-4555
Price: $295
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
It’s easy to forget you’re in bustling downtown Dallas while sipping Champagne in this dimly lit subterranean spa—let alone when you’re enjoying a shoulder massage as part of the two-hour Beauty Time treatment. In addition to a full-body scrub, the customized facial (following a detailed skin analysis) includes a double-cleanse with oil and foam washes, exfoliation, a hydrating mask, and layers of antioxidant serums from ESPA’s own line. Two days after her session, our tester said, “My face still looked brighter, and my pores seemed less noticeable.”
-
17. Dear Clark Hair Studio
Dallas: Color
3317 McKinney Ave., Suite 101, 214-397-0700
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Pro Tara Genger gave our tester the solution for mousy-brown roots and overgrown, faded streaks: caramel-colored highlights. “Every third foil, she added a lighter hue to create a summery pop,” says our tester. The fresh look “exceeded my expectations, which was a relief since it was just two days before my wedding!”
-
18. Blushington
Dallas: Makeup
4218 Oak Lawn Ave., 214-521-9200
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Come and be dazzled by this makeup nirvana, with 10 vanities where pros paint your face using cool brands like Becca, Kevyn Aucoin, and Stila. Six suggested looks, from the sunkissed Simply Glowing to the provocative Cutting Edge, offer ways to switch it up for day and night. Makeup artists may start out by plumping up your skin with hydrating cucumber toning mist and Embryoderme vitamin-infused moisturizer ($42; embryolisseusa.com).
-
19. Pampered Soles
Dallas: Nails
5210 W. Lovers Lane, 214-358-0006
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
This Texas salon offers a sublime $50 pedicure. Along with buffing, trimming, filing, and polishing toenails with precision, the service includes a skin-softening paraffin treatment and a 15-minute hot-stone leg and foot massage that hit “all the key pressure points and used rhythmic patterns to loosen up the tightness in my calves,” said our tester.
-
20. Clive and Co.
Dallas: Haircuts
5301 Alpha Rd., Suite 46 972-934-0500
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Just months shy of her wedding, our tester walked into this salon sporting an “unfortunate cut with uneven layers, overgrown bangs,” plus split ends— thanks to her flatiron. The fix? Owner and stylist Clive Lamb employed a unique technique on wet hair: Standing in front of our tester, he brought hair forward, section by section, over her head, to create “subtle graduated layers that fall perfectly.”
-
21. Renée Rouleau
Dallas: Facials
1722 Routh St., 214-735-4364
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
You won’t find generic cleanse-scrub-hydrate facials offered at this skincare clinic. Here, it’s all about highly personalized treatments created to cater to nine complexion profiles. A detailed consultation includes photos snapped in UV light to evaluate your level of sun damage. Plus, the treatment included a $75 coupon to purchase Renee Rouleau products at the end of the appointment. Score!
-
22. Spa Lucé
Davenport, Iowa: Nails
200 E. Third St., 563-326-5823
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
This state-of-the-art spa offers an array of indulgent treatments—from the energizing and anti-aging Citrus Manicure (incorporating a firming peptide hand mask) to the fast Nail Refresher (a $12 polish change that’ll have you out the door in just 15 minutes). And these looks last: Our tester had chip-free digits for a week!
-
23. The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel
Denver: Massages
1111 14th St., 303-389-3020
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
“Glowing and decompressed” is how our tester felt after being treated to the spa’s Signature Four-Handed Massage, in which two sets of expert hands knead and rub in unison. The one-hour treatment employs the Swedish technique (medium pressure and long, gliding strokes), as well as unscented or herb-infused oils to deliver a state of sheer bliss.
-
24. Ted Gibson at Ft. Lauderdale
Ft. Lauderdale: Haircut
401 N. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 954-414-8343
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Dreaming of a hair makeover from the celebrity pro on TLC’s What Not to Wear? That’ll be $950 at Gibson’s sleek salon, where he snips strands a few days every four months. For a more ATM-friendly visit, book with stylist Katie Lisowski; she’ll craft sexy layers light enough to bounce in the So-Flo breeze.
-
25. SPA AT DELAMAR
Greenwich, Connecticut: Facials
500 Steamboat Rd., 203-661-9800
Regular Price: $350
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Bonus
Designed to target dark spots (too much unprotected time on the courts, ladies?) the Brightness of Ice Treatment at a plush Greenwich hotel spa brings a youthful glow, as our tester reports. That’s thanks to its centerpiece: SPA at Delamar's clarifying and brightening 100-percent-collagen mask (once used for burn victims) that improves hydration and smooth the look of fine lines. Our tester loved its instant plumping effect. Other highlights included the “awesome neck, shoulder, chest, arms and feet massages,” and the friendly vibe of the cozy but upscale spa, decorated in Italian-coast-meets-East-Coast-country-club style.
-
26. Christopher Noland Salon & Beauty Spa
Greenwich, Conn.: Color
124 Greenwich Ave., 203-622-4247
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Colorist Quinn Carroll spent pregame time chatting with our tester about the precise tone she was after. “I was still recovering from a bad set of lowlights, which had left my hair a muddy brown,” says our tester. Quinn suggested sticking to just highlights to allow her base color to provide contrast.” Her finished hue, “a pale version inspired by Karolina Kurkova’s,” says our tester, “was exactly what I wanted and really flattered my fair complexion.”
-
27. Hopscotch
Greenwich, Conn.: Haircut
10 Railroad Ave.203-661-0107
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
At this wood-lined, industrial-chic salon that excels in precision haircutting, stylist Karina Lambert delivered a graduated bob with sharp angles and volume, cutting wet hair with scissors for definition, then using a razor when hair was dry to add texture. Even days later the layers fell just so, without the help of a single product!
-
28. the v spot nail SPA
Hoboken, N.J.: Nails
159 14th St., 201-683-8760
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
This sweet neighborhood find, made super-cozy by big, cushy pedi-station chairs, offers more pampering for the price, including hot stone foot and calf massages. Can’t decide on a shade? Ask owner Vivian Rivera. She’s full of enthusiastic suggestions and can rattle off ideas on layering specific colors to suit requests like “I want something bright but not too pink.” And her expert painting kept those toesies chip-free for almost two weeks.
-
29. The Spa at The Modern Honolulu
Honolulu: Massages
1775 Ala Moana Blvd., 808-943-5882
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
This upscale but utterly unpretentious spa housed in a Waikiki resort hotel is the home to the Lomi Lomi Massage, based on ancient island healing traditions. Our tester described her therapist, Verley Brown, as one of the most intuitive she’s ever experienced— knowing just how to soothe the surfer’s tense neck and shoulders. And while her touch was deep, she never once made our tester wince.
-
30. MDG Salon | Studio
Indianapolis: Color
355 Indiana Ave., 317-237-5353
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Clients flock to receive I-swear-it’s-natural hues at this downtown salon. Our tester benefited from a painstakingly precise foil method, which involved dozens of foils wrapped around ultra-thin sections to produce a flattering combo of high- and lowlights. Want a quick refresher for your roots? Pros can use semipermanent dye on regrowth and have you out in 40 minutes.
