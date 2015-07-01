Beauty Black Book Directory By City: C - I

Chicago, Illinois: Cuts

621–623 N. State St., 312-253-0707

Price: $50–$125

2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick

If you’re scrolling through Pinterest, just waiting for inspiration to strike, book a slot at Civello, where stylists are eager to consult with you and create a highly personalized cut. Consider our tester: She met with her pro and detailed her conservative streak—explaining that she didn’t want to lose more than 1 inch of her fine, wavy hair but also needed a solution to control its tendency to mushroom out around the ends. They then sorted through visuals on a laptop. “We talked about my morning routine and styling habits to nail down a shape that would work,” she says. Her stylist was careful to pinpoint the start of split ends before snipping them off with scissors, slicing into ends to finish the clean-up job. Using a flatiron to refine her soft waves, the pro left our tester with her desired length, plus a bouncy (not pouffy) amount of volume.