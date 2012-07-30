Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Change Is in the Hair
-
1. Change Is in the Hair
Over the years, Nicole Richie has rocked everything from yellow extensions to French braids to ombré highlights-and she isn't about to stop experimenting. Click through to see what the designer has to say about her ever-evolving hairstyles.
2004
"I have two drawers of head scarves in my closet. They're a go-to for me."
-
2. 2006
"Dark hair accentuates my green eyes. But dyeing it was way too damaging!"
-
3. 2011
"My mom taught me how to do this French fishtail braid when I was a kid."
-
4. 2012
"I was at an Academy of Country Music event and it's a big show, so why not big hair?"
1 of 4
Over the years, Nicole Richie has rocked everything from yellow extensions to French braids to ombré highlights-and she isn't about to stop experimenting. Click through to see what the designer has to say about her ever-evolving hairstyles.
Change Is in the Hair
Over the years, Nicole Richie has rocked everything from yellow extensions to French braids to ombré highlights-and she isn't about to stop experimenting. Click through to see what the designer has to say about her ever-evolving hairstyles.
2004
"I have two drawers of head scarves in my closet. They're a go-to for me."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM