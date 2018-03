THE LOOK Messy bun with little braids

HOW-TO "To achieve Lauren's look, I curled her entire head with a one-inch barrel curling iron, used Redken Outshine on her ends, then pulled the back section of her hair into a messy bun leaving out some side pieces," says Christine Symonds, celebrity stylist at Warren-Tricomi Los Angeles. "I then used bobby pins to randomly pin parts of the bun to create a loose messy texture. Then I took the side pieces we left out and braided some random pieces and incorporated them into the look by pinning them back into the messy bun." She set the look with a coat of Redken hairspray.

INSIDER TRICK Keep this look romantic! "We left everything really loose and soft and made sure not to pull anything too tight," says Symonds.



