10 Celebrity Hairstyles Smoother Than a Tinder Pick-Up Line

Actually, maybe Tinder pick-up lines aren't so smooth, now that we recall the messages that used to clutter our inboxes.
Even still, uber-sleek hair is having a moment on the red carpet—chalk that up to either the Cher effect, or the Posh Spice effect. Although curls and waves continue to be classic looks, there's something about a smooth blowout that gives any ensemble an unexpectedly graphic twist. Even better, it's an easy look to create. Just part your hair as you normally would, give it a quick pass of the flat iron, and add product as needed.
Here, we put together a list of sleek blowouts for every length, ready for your #HairInspo files.
VIDEO: This Short Haircut is Having a Moment Right Now—And It Looks Good On Everyone
-
1. Kerry Washington
Serious Louise Brooks vibes here. If your cut features bangs like Kerry Washington's brow-length set, use a tiny flat iron or small round brush to style them.
-
2. Beyoncé
Prior to picking up the round brush and blow dryer duo, run a few drops of hair serum through your mid-lengths and ends to impart a mirror-like shine a la Beyoncé.
-
3. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez's buttery blonde highlights look even brighter when paired with a smooth finish.
-
4. Bella Hadid
Elvira Hancock, is that you? Between the piecey fringe and blown-out bob, Bella Hadid's style mirrors that of Michelle Pfeiffer's Scarface persona.
-
5. Taraji P. Henson
A deep side-part added to a smooth bob like Henson's puts all focus on your favorite brow, and adds extra volume at the crown.
-
6. Sarah Paulson
Is your pixie currently in that in-between stage? Make like Sarah Paulson and go for a bone-straight texture, then pin down any unruly lengths in the back to create a polished vibe.
-
7. Gabrielle Union
The asymmetric shape of Union's cut gives the style a slight punk rock edge.
-
8. Kim Kardashian
A haircut like Kim Kardashian's may seemingly appear to be all one level, thanks to an invisible layering technique. The layers are still there for the sake of dimension, but are cut closely enough so that it isn't apparent.
-
9. Vanessa Hudgens
No need to turn back time to rock a lengthy, Cher-inspired style—with a few well-placed extensions, Hudgens was able to master the look.
-
10. Nicole Kidman
The off-center part and feathery ends of Kidman's cut give the style a low-key vibe.