Zoë Kravitz Just Ditched Her Blonde Pixie Cut

This YSL beauty muse just made a huge move. Only days after being announced as a worldwide makeup ambassador for the designer brand, Zoë Kravitz has completely changed her look, ditching her blonde piece-y pixie cut for a dark brunette look.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

She made the official hair debut in a picture on Instagram, and it's the only snap we have of the fresh style so far. While we can't see details of the cut, it does look like this was the second step in the actress' beauty switch-up.

A post shared by Hair MacGyver 💇🏻💇🏼💇🏽💇🏾💇🏿 (@nikkinelms) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

At the end of July, Kravitz's hairstylist Nikki Nelms posted the above image of a new cut, but the actress still maintained her platinum blonde color.

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.

On top of her new role with YSL, Kravitz will also be featured in Tiffany's fall campaigns, so you can expect to see beauty inspiration galore from this star.