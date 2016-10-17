Zendaya Channeled Halle Berry and She Totally Nailed It

Some celebrity hairstyles become just as famous (if not more so) as the celebrities themselves. There's the Rachel, Kate Middleton's not-a-hair-out-of-place blowout, and Zooey Deschanel's blunt bangs, to name a only a few. Of course, we are still attempting to perfect these Hollywood and royal classics, and as it turns out, celebs are too.

You've seen Hailey Baldwin rock the Rachel, and now Zendaya is giving us a pixie moment that for sure channels Halle Berry's signature cut.

Over the weekend, the singer and Disney actress posted a selfie on Instagram sporting the same style Berry had when she won an Oscar in 2002, of which later sort of became "her thing."

Naturally, Zendaya pulls off that blonde pixie like no one else, but then again, is there anything she can't pull off? She's definitely worn this hairstyle before, and we are here for its return!

She captioned her photo, Halle Berrrrrrryyyyyyy Halle Berry," so it's kinda clear who the inspo was in this particular snap.

RELATED: Zendaya Is Killing the Braid Game (Per Usual)

Halle Berrrrrrryyyyyyy Halle Berry A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

And here's Halle rocking the same hairstyle for your reference.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

I mean, it's 100 percent all around, right?